The non-conference schedule features a highly anticipated opener Nov. 5 against UNCG at the Greensboro Coliseum, as the crosstown schools renew a good rivalry. The home opener at Club Corbett comes three nights later against Charleston Southern.
Eleven of A&T’s non-conference games are on the road, most of them money-making guarantee games including stops at Wake Forest, at Illinois and at Bradley in December. The Aggies play in two tournaments, at the Jamaica Classic and at Texas-El Paso.
“When you’re putting together a non-conference schedule you always have the conference schedule in mind,” A&T coach Jay Joyner said. “Who are the competitive teams across the country with styles that are going to get us ready for conference play? My staff did a great job of finding teams who are going to test us and get us prepared to do well in the MEAC.”
The Aggies are 23-2 at the Corbett Center the last two seasons. They've won 10 in a row at home, one of 14 NCAA Division I teams with an active winning streak of 10 or more games.
