The non-conference schedule features a number of intriguing games, including a trip to Kansas on Nov. 8 for the Jayhawks home opener at Phog Allen Fieldhouse.

UNCG will host N.C. State on Dec. 15 to conclude a home-and-home deal that saw the Spartans win in Raleigh in the 2016-17 season.

The Spartans open Nov. 5 at home against crosstown rival N.C. A&T, and The G also takes road trips to Georgetown, last year’s Big South regular-season champ Radford and Vermont, which is one of only eight NCAA Division I teams to win at least 20 games the last 11 years in a row.

