GREENSBORO — Steve Holmes and Bobby Long first came together in 2006 when the Triad’s PGA Tour event was at its lowest moments, without a title sponsor and on the verge of leaving town.
The two men stood together in the Sedgefield Country Club ballroom tonight amid sparkling blue and silver balloons with their announcement of the future of the Wyndham Championship marking another high point in the tournament’s comeback from the brink of collapse.
“We’re so much better than I ever imagined,” Long said as he glanced around the room. “We’re in such a remarkable position that I’m astounded. I’m like, ‘Oh, my gosh.’”
Long, chairman of the Piedmont Triad Charitable Foundation, and Holmes, CEO of Wyndham Worldwide, flew to Greensboro after an announcement from the PGA Tour that could lead to a seismic shift for the Wyndham Championship, which has seen its relevance and schedule fluctuate over the years.
The Wyndham Championship is the final event before the FedEx Cup playoffs, giving players one last opportunity to qualify. But to sweeten the pot, Wyndham is the sponsor of a new bonus, the Wyndham Rewards Top 10, which will split $10 million among the top 10 players in the FedEx Cup standings at the end of the regular season.
The Wyndham’s new deal with the PGA Tour for the Rewards Top 10 is set for five years with an option to extend for three more, meaning the tournament will be seeing more of the type of talent and crowds it saw when Tiger Woods appeared in 2015.
None of it would be possible without the first steps that Holmes and Long took together in 2006 when Long was running low on options and time.
“I said, ‘We can play this one of two ways,’” Long said. “’We can go through the normal type of business negotiations or I can go on and play all my cards, because I have no leverage and we have nobody else in the wings, and you know that.’”
Holmes, who estimated he has been a part of more than 50 acquisitions, wanted no part of a deal that wasn’t fair for both, even as Long insisted that Wyndham didn’t have to go all-in to cover the $25 million letter of credit his group had obtained to keep the tournament’s hopes afloat.
“Here is a man that I’d probably turn my life over to,” Holmes said. “He’s very genuine; he was very honest about his situation, which was a tough situation at this tournament. I appreciated his honesty and I appreciated it by being very honest about what would or would not work for us, and we worked toward a short-term deal that has become a very long-term deal. It was almost an immediate connection.”
A connection so strong that PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan mentioned the two by name at the start of his news conference earlier today to announce the FedEx Cup playoff changes. (Click here to see the video).
"I want to take a moment to thank Wyndham chairman Steve Holmes, the great teams at Wyndham Hotels and Resorts and Wyndham Destinations," Monahan said, "as well as Bobby Long of the Piedmont Triad (Charitable) Foundation for their tremendous support of this new iniative."
The process to alter the schedule and revamp the playoffs took three years, but it came together one morning in recent months when Monahan called Long, telling him he “didn’t sleep a wink” the night before.
As the two discussed their ideas, Long realized Monahan had a good one and quickly got with Holmes and tournament director Mark Brazil to discuss the possibilities.
From there, Long said, it didn’t take the PGA much time to see exactly why Holmes and Wyndham have been a strong partner at Sedgefield.
"Frankly, any city would love to have what we have now,” Long said, “but there aren’t many people like Steve. They recognized that in him as a partner, and that’s why this came together as a collaboration.”
And tonight, collaboration became celebration of something bigger than either side could have envisioned when they first went on that blind date way back when.
“Our relationship has grown like a good marriage … I feel like we know each other better,” Holmes said. “Coming down here when I come down here for the tournament is like coming home.”