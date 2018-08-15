GREENSBORO — Webb Simpson will make his 10th start at the Wyndham Championship on Thursday morning, playing in a group with two other former champs.
Simpson will draw a crowd.
He’s 33 years old now, a family man married since 2010 and the father of two young children. He’s easy to root for around here, and he remains one of the most popular players at Greensboro’s 79th PGA Tour event.
They still talk about his first tour victory here in 2011. And Simpson still remembers it as if it were yesterday, his father “a nervous wreck” before handing him the trophy on the 18th green.
“That year was great in the sense that I played consistently good all year,” Simpson said, “and that’s what I’ve done this year, too. That’s what I’ve been trying to get back to ever since then, honestly. I won the U.S. Open in 2012, but it was a little bit more up and down. …
“I want to be a golfer who just plays solid all the time, versus a guy who gets hot for a month-and-a-half and then you don’t hear from for two months. I’ve built back towards that.”
Simpson scored his fifth career victory this year at The Players Championship, and he played his way onto his third U.S. Ryder Cup team after missing the team event in 2016.
“The last two team events, I was a captain’s pick,” Simpson said. “Being a captain’s pick is unique in the sense that you feel honored he believed in you, but you still didn’t earn your way on the team by making it on points. There’s more pressure on you as a captain’s pick.”
And there’s more pressure playing in front of big galleries in his home state.
At least there used to be. Simpson, who grew up in Raleigh, went to college at Wake Forest and lives in Charlotte, belongs to the whole state.
“It is a challenge,” Simpson said. “It took me a couple years to get used to the support, as funny as that might sound. I finally got to a point where I just embraced it, enjoyed it, realized they’re here rooting me on. The older I’ve gotten, the more I’m able to … really focus and zone everybody out. In a weird way, the more people watching, the better, because everybody kind of blends in.”