GREENSBORO — So who’ve you got? Who’s winning this thing?
You’re guess is as good as ours.
For the record, here are predictions of who will hoist the Sam Snead Cup on Sunday at the Wyndham Championship from six journalists at Greensboro’s 79th PGA Tour event this week at Sedgefield Country Club.
Rafa Cabrera Bello
The Spaniard is coming in on form, having finished tied for 10th at the PGA Championship and risen to 28th in the world golf rankings. He likes this golf course, finishing fifth in his last start here in 2016 after shooting a first-round 63.
— Ed Hardin, News & Record columnist
Joaquin Niemann
Five times since the tournament moved back to Sedgefield it has crowned a first-time winner on the PGA Tour. Don’t be surprised if the 19-year-old pro from Chile becomes the sixth. Kid’s got serious game, with four top-10s in 11 PGA Tour starts. Statistically, he ranks No. 2 in greens in regulation and birdie average.
— Jeff Mills, News & Record sports writer
Webb Simpson
Wake Forest alumnus is playing with confidence, and he's already made the Ryder Cup team. He's due to win his second Wyndham Championship title, but he'll have to make a ton of birdies to do it.
— John Dell, Winston-Salem Journal golf writer
Hideki Matsuyama
Currently 16th in the world rankings, Matsuyama has been within striking distance of the Sam Snead Trophy before, finishing tied for third in 2016 here at Sedgefield. Best finish this season is a tie for fourth at the Sentry Tournament of Champions, but he’s due for a breakthrough this week.
— Spencer Turkin, News & Record sports writer
Harold Varner III
I like the chances of the East Carolina alumnus from Gastonia. The guy is due for a breakthrough victory on the PGA Tour. He finished tied for 10th here last year after a first-round 63. He has played well in other events this year and made more than $1.17 million in prize money.
— Jim Schlosser, News & Record columnist emeritus
Webb Simpson
OK. I know I’m not exactly going out on a limb here. But Sedgefield always seems to bring out the best in the former Wake Forest All-American who has five top-10s — including that 2011 victory — in his last eight starts here.
— Helen Ross, PGATour.com columnist and former News & Record golf writer