GREENSBORO — What a remarkable day.
What a remarkable day for the Wyndham Championship and for Greensboro and the Piedmont Triad and for sports in North Carolina.
Our golf tournament has been saved.
In fact, it’s been transformed before our very eyes. From here on in, the Wyndham Championship will a big deal on the PGA Tour.
“This is an unbelievable day,” said Mark Brazil, the tournament director.
The day began at the Tour Championship in Atlanta, where PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan gave his annual state-of-the-tour address before an assembled crowd of journalists and movers and shakers. On the front row were Bobby Long, the chairman of the Piedmont Triad Charitable Foundation, and Steve Holmes, the chairman of Wyndham Hotels and Wyndham Destinations.
Monahan pointed them out to everyone then dropped a bombshell.
Starting in 2019, the Wyndham Championship will come with a $10 million bonus for the top 10 players in the FedEx Cup standings, and a regular-season champion will be crowned for the first time.
Phil Mickelson told Brazil that “everyone will come now.”
For a tournament that has fought for its very survival so many times throughout its 80-year history, the news of the new Wyndham Rewards Top 10 program changes the landscape of the tournament and even the sport.
The tournament that once gave us champions such as Sam Snead, Ben Hogan and Byron Nelson is back.
“We’ll get the players now,” Long said. “This changes everything.”
He saved this tournament once before, and between him and Holmes and Brazil, they’ve done it again. When we meet again next August, the feel of the old GGO will be real. The crowds from the old days will be back. And the eyes of golf will be on Greensboro once again.
It was indeed a remarkable day.
Monahan shocked everyone this morning when he announced a series of changes for 2019, particularly the playoff structure and a sure-to-be controversial new scoring format for the Tour Championship. The handicapped system will award the FedEx points leader a head start in strokes under par, and the Tour will throw copious amounts of money – a playoff purse rising from $35 million to $60 million and a champion's prize that goes from $10 million to $15 million – at the golfers.
It’s a strange experiment and a bold, new world of ideas, and the Piedmont’s fearless golfing history of new and strange ideas fits right into the new order. It was here that the GGO boosted its presence by throwing Kmart money at the players to attract the day's best. It was here that R.J. Reynolds went golfing, becoming a major partner on the PGA and then Senior Tour, throwing tobacco money at the players to become a major player overnight.
It was here that the Wyndham carved out a unique identity on the modern PGA Tour as a last-gasp tournament for players trying to hold onto their cards and their careers. And when the Tour began to search for new ideas in a game-changing decision to build an August monopoly on sports in America, it went to the Wyndham to bring together the odd mix of money, quirky ideas and fearlessness.
We had that in droves. We had that in our DNA.
The bucks start here.
When the 2019 season returns to Greensboro for the last regular-season stop before the new and condensed playoffs, it’s going to be hard for the best players in the world to skip us.
“Now the top players have to consider playing,” Brazil said. “Now the middle-tier players have to play. Now the players trying to secure their cards will have a harder time just getting into the field.”
This isn’t just about Tiger and Phil anymore. Golf is changing, evolving into a global sporting venture with international players and international corporations entering the spotlight.
It’s a money game now.
Monahan pointed the game toward a brave new world this morning. He did it with a nod to Greensboro and an acknowledgment that this might be a bumpy ride.
He looked down at Long and Holmes as he said it. Golf needs us again, and the Tour knows it.
“Buckle up,” Long said this evening. “This is going to be amazing.”