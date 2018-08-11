GREENSBORO — The field is set for the Wyndham Championship next week at Sedgefield Country Club, with 154 professional golfers committed to play the city's 79th PGA Tour tournament.
It's a good list. Among the highlights:
Late additions
The deadline to commit fell 30 minutes after the end of play Friday at the PGA Championship. Among the players making last-day reservations:
- Sergio Garcia: The star from Spain, who has won here and won the Masters, is on the wrong side of the top 125 cut line for the FedEx Cup playoffs.
- Hideki Matsuyama: The No. 16 player in the world rankings, the Japanese star is a five-time winner on the PGA Tour and will make his fifth start here.
- Ollie Schneiderjans: Last year's runner-up, a Georgia Tech alumnus, is still looking for his first PGA Tour win. The 25-year-old stands 79th in the FedEx Cup standings.
Past champs
The last three Wyndham winners are in the field: Defending champ Henrik Stenson, Si Woo Kim (2016) and three-time champ Davis Love III (2015, 2003, 1992). The other past champs:
- Sergio Garcia (2012): Spaniard broke a long winless stretch in 2012 after firing his caddie the week before, sparking a comeback that led to a Masters win.
- Webb Simpson (2011): Popular fan favorite, major champion and Wake Forest alumnus will make his 10th consecutive start here.
- Ryan Moore (2009): Scored his first career victory in Greensboro, winning in a playoff, before becoming a Ryder Cup star.
- Carl Pettersson (2008): Sedgefield member and Grimsley alumnus won in the tournament's return to Sedgefield.
- Brandt Snedeker (2007): Fan favorite won the last tournament at Forest Oaks on his way to a rookie of the year season.
Young guys
Tournament director Mark Brazil has always courted young talent, giving many young players sponsors exemptions before they were stars. Simpson, Moore, Si Woo Kim and Patrick Reed all scored their first PGA Tour victories here as 20-somethings. There are many good young players in this year's field, too, including these three to watch:
- Doc Redman: The 20-year-old from Raleigh won the U.S. Amateur last year and turned pro after this season at Clemson. Played in the 2015 AJGA event at Sedgefield before college.
- Joaquin Niemann: The 19-year-old from Chile was the top-ranked amateur in the world for 44 weeks before turning pro this year. Had three top-10 finishes in his first five PGA Tour starts.
- Doug Ghim: The 22-year-old was a runner-up to Redman at the U.S. Amateur last year and was the low amateur at the Masters this spring before turning pro after one last college season at Texas.
FedEx Cup
Also in the field are five FedExCup champions: Stenson (2013), Snedeker (2012), Billy Horschel (2014), Bill Haas (2011) and Jim Furyk (2010).