The Masters was rescheduled for November, but the Augusta National Women’s Amateur was not.
That tournament, which features the top amateur women players in the world, will be held again next April on the weekend before the 2021 Masters.
Fred Ridley, the chairman of Augusta National, made the announcement last week. The golfers that were invited to this year’s Augusta National Women’s Amateur are eligible for next year’s tournament provided that they remain amateurs.
That was good news for Emilia Migliaccio, who will be a senior in the classroom at Wake Forest next spring. She was in the field for the second straight year. Last year she missed the cut and missed out on playing in the final round, which is held at Augusta National.
“I’m obviously really sad that I can’t play in Augusta this year,” she said, “but I’m honored to receive an automatic invite back. I know they did everything they could to make it happen this year and I know they will do everything they can to make it an incredible year in 2021.”
Also in the field is Siyun Liu, a senior at Wake Forest, who might turn pro instead of return to Wake Forest next spring. Liu has that option to come back to Wake Forest, and if she does she would also be in the field at the Augusta National Women’s Amateur.
PGA Tour players want to come back
Last week Mark Brazil, the tournament director of the Wyndham Championship, detailed the change in dates for the tournament at Sedgefield Country Club. The tournament was pushed back a week later in August.
Brazil has spoken to a few PGA Tour pros about the prospect of returning. The tour halted play at The Players in mid-March.
“They are going crazy right now because all they know is about playing golf,” Brazil said. “They just love tournament golf. I’ve spoken to a couple of the guys like Harold (Varner) and Justin Thomas and a couple of others and they are wanting to be out playing golf so bad.”
Brazil said that depending on where they live, the pros have been able to play some, but not a lot.
“They are just chomping at the bit to go play some competitive golf,” Brazil said.
Puryear ready to go at Howard
Sam Puryear Jr., a Winston-Salem native, was officially named the women’s and men’s golf coach at Howard University last week.
Puryear, a former head coach at Michigan State and Queens College, will be coaching the first-year programs. This will be the first time the Bison will have a Division I program in golf, but Howard used to have a club team and played at the Division II level for a time.
Thanks to Stephen Curry‘s donation the programs will be funded for at least the next six years. Curry, a six-time NBA all-star and Charlotte native and an avid golfer, has funded the program thorough his foundation that’s called “Eat. Learn. Play.”
“I would like to thank Stephen Curry, Dr. Wayne Frederick (Howard’s president) and Mr. Kery Davis (Howard’s athletics director) for creating and providing this unique opportunity,” said Puryear, a former all-conference player at Tennessee State. “I am excited to be involved.”
Puryear, 49, is a Carver High School graduate, and says he will build a competitive program.
“We plan on positively shaping and molding some of our country’s most talented and brightest student-athletes,” Puryear said. “Mr. Curry’s vision will impact this program and resonate through the world of golf for many years to come.”
Old Town Club reopens
Old Town Club, which was closed for several days because someone associated with the golf course tested positive for the coronavirus in late March, has reopened. Phil Thomas, the president of the club, said the members are now able to play.
“We continue to remind our members about social distancing and not congregating in large groups,” Thomas said. “We want our members to have access to play and now they have that.”
Most golf courses in our area have remained open through the pandemic, observing social distancing guidelines and other measures to make sure it’s safe to play.
