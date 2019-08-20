Coco Gauff mentioned the small-town feeling she's gotten while staying in Winston-Salem. The visit to the city comes roughly a week before she makes her main draw debut at the U.S. Open.
Gauff likened the city to her hometown of Delray Beach on the southeast coast of Florida.
"It's kind of a small town, and I'm from Delray Beach, and it's also a really small town, so you kind of get that little feel. And it's a little bit like home," Gauff said. "Also I have some family that lives in Charlotte, so I'm thinking they're going to come to the match.
"And I'm thinking it was perfect for me to come see some old friends and be able to play in such a nice tournament on kind of a big stage."
Gauff, the 15-year-old who was thrust into the international spotlight in early July after defeating Venus Williams at Wimbledon, and Ashleigh Barty will be a part of history at the Winston-Salem Open when they face each other at 7 p.m. Wednesday in a two-set exhibition match at the Stadium Court within the Wake Forest Tennis Complex.
The exhibition will be the first of its kind at the Winston-Salem Open, an ATP 250 tournament that has played host to only men's matches since it started in 2011. And sitting behind a table Tuesday on the sixth floor of McCreary Tower overlooking BB&T Field — a blue backdrop with logos of the Winston-Salem Open, ATP 250 and U.S. Open Series at their backs — both Gauff and Barty talked about what was the tournament's headline event until Andy Murray made an appearance in the main draw.
While the exhibition is expected to draw a large crowd, Barty sees it as a way to gear up for two things — making a run at winning the U.S. Open, which will be held at Flushing Meadows–Corona Park in New York City, and the possibility of regaining the No. 1 ranking in the world while there.
It was just a few days ago that Barty, the No. 2 player in the world rankings, fell short in her bid to reclaim the top spot in the WTA — a ranking she had held for seven weeks following her win at the Nature Valley Classic in Birmingham, England in late June. A victory Saturday against Svetlana Kuznetsova in the semifinals of the Western & Southern Open in Cincinnati would have moved her back to No. 1, but she lost the match in straight sets.
Barty, however, has had quite the year at the Grand Slams. She won the French Open title, advanced to the quarterfinals of the Australian Open and reached the fourth round at Wimbledon.
"Yeah, I think it's refreshing. It's relaxing, but it's also intense and it's all part of the preparation to try and be ready as best as we can for the U.S. Open starting in a week's time," Barty said. "It's come around very quickly, but (I'm) really excited."
Gauff, who received a wildcard into the U.S. Open, is preparing for her second appearance in the main draw of a Grand Slam. Her first run at the U.S. Open in 2018 ended early in the opening round of qualifying matches.
According to Gauff, the weather in North Carolina is comparable to what she'll experience in New York. She said Winston-Salem Open tournament director Bill Oakes told her the court surfaces and balls are the same as well.
"The weather is quite similar," Gauff said. "I mean, I'm from Florida so I'm used to it. But it feels nice to really get used to it because in Florida we have a little bit of a breeze. But here, there's not really much of a breeze — and same in New York.
"So it feels good to kind of play in similar conditions and, maybe, when I get to New York I won't even tell the difference."
For Gauff, the chance to play Barty had her "fangirling," as she put it while gesturing toward the Australian. Gauff has seen her fair share of stars within women's tennis, one of whom she defeated before losing in the third round to Simona Halep at Wimbledon.
Barty sees the exhibition as a groundbreaking moment for the Winston-Salem Open.
"It's incredible," Barty said. "I mean, it is an exhibition match. But to be the first female tennis match to have been played on this site ... it's really nice to have that opportunity to be here. I'm really excited to get on the court with Coco.
"I know that hopefully we can play well and put on a good match ... And we'll have that one for women's tennis."