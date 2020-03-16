Norwegian actor Kristofer Hivju, Tormund Giantsbane on HBO’s “Game of Thrones” and the Wyndham Rewards Wizard in TV commercials touting the title sponsor of Greensboro's PGA Tour tournament, has tested positive for coronavirus.
Hivju posted his news on Instagram and says he is experiencing only mild symptoms of a cold.
Hivju visited the Wyndham Championship in 2016 on the morning of first-round play, dressed in bright blue knickers and argyle socks and sporting his long, red beard. Wyndham Worldwide touted him as "an empowering, optimistic character who magically appears with his signature blue smoke to reward members during their travels.”
On Instragram, Hivju announced his news regarding the global pandemic.
"Greetings from Norway!" Hivju wrote. "Sorry to say that I, today, have tested positive for COVID19, Corona virus. My familiy and I are self-isolating at home for as long as it takes. We are in good health - I only have mild symptoms of a cold. There are people at higher risk for who this virus might be a devastating diagnosis. ...
"Together we can fight this virus and avert a crisis at our hospitals. Please take care of each other, keep your distance, and stay healthy! Please visit your country's Center for Disease Control's website, and follow the regulations for staying safe and protecting not just yourselves, but our entire community, and especially those at risk like the elderly and people with pre-existing conditions."
Wyndham also sponsors the Tour's Brandt Snedeker, who won in Greensboro in 2007 and 2018 and tied for third in 2016 when the Wyzard showed up.
