What: USL League Two men’s soccer game
Who: Virginia Beach United (6-5-2) at N.C. Fusion U-23 (7-4-2)
When: 7 p.m. Saturday
Where: Macpherson Stadium at Bryan Park
Tickets: $7 for adults, $5 for youth, N.C. Fusion players in jerseys admitted free; available at the gate.
Notable: A win would clinch the USL League Two South Atlantic Division championship for the Fusion and secure a berth in the Eastern Conference final. ... The Fusion has 23 points, falling behind North Carolina FC U-23 (24 points) after its loss to that team Wednesday night. ... United defeated the Fusion 3-2 this season.
Information: carolinadynamo.com