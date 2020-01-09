A former West Forsyth athlete turned minor-league baseball player issued a couple of failed lawsuits against the New York Yankees, according to a report from NJ.com.
Garrison Lassiter, who was drafted in the 27th round of the 2008 MLB Draft, sued the Yankees organization for $34 million. The case was dismissed in May.
Lassiter's lawsuit, which is outlined by the report, blamed Derek Jeter for Lassiter's lack of a pro career. The report also mentions another lawsuit from the High Point native against Proehlific Park, a Greensboro-based facility owned by former NFL wide receiver and Wake Forest alumnus Ricky Proehl. According to the NJ.com report, Proehl was supposed to help Lassiter get an NFL tryout.
After his minor-league career ended, Lassiter made his way to the University of Miami as a quarterback. According to his bio page on the Miami athletics website, he was a member of the practice squad during the 2013 season as a redshirt sophomore.
Lasister spent his first two high school years at Ledford (2004 to 2006) before heading to West Forsyth. In 2008, he was ranked the No. 1 baseball prospect in North Carolina. After originally committed to play college baseball at UNC, he joined the Yankees organization.
According to his Miami bio, he made his professional baseball debut in 2008 in the Gulf Coast League for rookies. He also appeared with the Charleston (S.C.) RiverDogs (Class A), Staten Island Yankees (short-season Class A) and Tampa Yankees (advance Class A).
