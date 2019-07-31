GREENSBORO — It’s a good bet that when the last putt drops on Sunday at Sedgefield Country Club, the winner of the 80th Wyndham Championship will have made a lot of birdies.
After last year’s champion, Brandt Snedeker, fired a first-round 59 the floodgates were open. That should come as no surprise at Sedgefield Country Club because through the years, if the weather has cooperated, the birdies have come in bunches.
Snedeker, who will try to become the first repeat winner since Sam Snead did it in the 1950s, expects low scoring again. Last year, Snedeker finished the tournament at 21 under, Henrik Stenson was the winner in 2017 at 22 under, and Si Woo Kim won at 21 under in 2016.
When the 156-player field tees off on Thursday, it will see a near-perfect course setup.
Here are five players to watch:
1. Webb Simpson
The highest-ranked golfer in the field at No. 17 in the world, Webb Simpson loves coming to the Wyndham Championship. He won his first PGA Tour tournament here in 2011, and he and his wife, Dowd, named one of their five children Wyndham. The former Wake Forest star has been hot toward the end of the season, and he can make birdies seemingly at will.
2. Paul Casey
Sitting at No. 8 in the FedEx Cup standings, a win here and Paul Casey can add some serious coin thanks to the Wyndham Rewards money that pays extra to the top 10 in the final standings. A win could move him into fourth place. He hasn’t played in the tournament since 2015, when he tied for third. Casey is having one of his best seasons on the PGA Tour.
3. Billy Horschel
There’s no better ambassador for this tournament. Billy Horschel raves about the course, the city and the way Mark Brazil runs the event. He’s been awfully good around here with a tie for 11th last year and a tie for fifth in 2016. A win would move him from 47th on the FedEx Cup into the top 30 heading into the playoffs.
4. Jordan Spieth
After coming so close to winning here in 2013, Jordan Spieth lost a playoff against Patrick Reed. There’s a feeling that if he ever came back he would atone for that loss. Spieth, who is still only 26, has found his game of late, and if his putter gets going, he just might win his 12th PGA Tour tournament. This is the first time Spieth has played in the Wyndham Championship since that loss to Reed.
5. Viktor Hovland
Beware of the young gun, and Viktor Hovland definitely fits the description well. Patrick Reed, Webb Simpson and Brandt Snedeker all won their first PGA Tour tournaments in Greensboro. While fellow young guns Matthew Wolff, who has already won, and Collin Morikawa, who has been close, are also in the field, look for Hovland to be right in the thick of it on Sunday.