GREENSBORO – It’s a good bet that the winner of Sunday’s 80th Wyndham Championship will have made a lot of birdies.
After last year’s champion, Brandt Snedeker, fired an opening-round 59 the floodgates were open. That shouldn’t be a surprise at Sedgefield Country Club because through the years, if the weather has cooperated, the birdies have come in bunches.
Snedeker, who will try to become the first repeat winner since Sam Snead did it in the 1950’s, expects low scoring again. Last year Snedeker was 21 under for the 72 holes and in 2017 Henrik Stenson was the winner at 22 under. In 2016 it was Si Woo Kim who won at 21 under.
When the 156-player field tees off on Thursday they will see a near-perfect course setup.
Here are five players to watch:
1. Webb Simpson – The highest-ranked golfer in the field at No. 17 in the world loves coming to the Wyndham Championship. He won his first PGA Tour tournament here in 2011 and he and his wife, Dowd, named one of their five children Wyndham. The former Wake Forest star has been hot toward the end of the season and he can make birdies seemingly at will.
2. Paul Casey – Sitting at No. 8 in the FedEx Cup standings a win here and he can add some serious coin thanks to the Wyndham Rewards money that pays extra to the top 10 in the final standings. A win could move him into fourth place. He hasn’t been here since 2015 but that year he tied for third and is having one of his best seasons on the PGA Tour.
3. Billy Horschel – There’s no better ambassador for this tournament, who raves about the course, the city and the way Mark Brazil runs the tournament. He’s been awful good around here with a tie for 11th last year and a tie for fifth in 2016. A win would move him from 47th on the FedEx Cup into the top 30 heading into the playoffs.
4. Jordan Spieth – After coming so close to winning here in 2013 when Patrick Reed won in a playoff there’s a feeling that if he ever came back he would atone for that loss. Well, since that loss to Reed he hasn’t been back until this year. Spieth, who is still only 26, has found his game of late and if his putter gets going he just might win his 12th PGA Tour tournament.
5. Viktor Hovland – Beware of the young gun and he definitely fits the description well. Patrick Reed, Webb Simpson and Brandt Snedeker all won their first PGA Tour tournaments in Greensboro. While fellow young guns Matthew Wolff, who has already won, and Collin Morikawa, who has been close, are also in the field look for Hovland to be right there.