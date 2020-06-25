The 54th North Carolina Junior Boys Championship is down to the semifinals at Maple Chase Golf & Country Club.
In Thursday’s play Charlie Barr of Salisbury, Clayson Good of Durham, Kyle Kushnir of Raliegh each won two matches to move into Friday’s semifinals.
Barr defeated Carter Busse of Davidson 1 up, Good defeated Zach Roberts of Holly Springs 2 & 1, Kushnir defeated Jennings Glenn of Raleigh 4 & 3 and Adams defeated second-seeded Jake Herring of Wilson 4 & 2.
Losing a chance to move into the quarterfinals was Andrew Plate of Greensboro, who was seeded No. 18. Plate lost to Jake Herring 2 up.
Barr is seeded No. 54 but is one win away from making it into the championship match.
In his match to advance to the semifinals Barr hit a 5-iron approach from 200 yards on the 18th hole of the par-5 to just a few fee away. After Busse failed to get up and down for birdie, Barr’s eagle putt was conceded and he had won the match.
“It was back and forth the whole entire time,” Barr said about his match with Busse. “He birdied No. 10 to go 1 up and it stayed that way until No. 14 when I made par and he made bogey. We made birdies on the next hole to tie, and it was pretty much just back and forth the rest of the way.”
The semifinals will begin at 8 a.m. on Friday with the championship match scheduled for 12:30 p.m.
