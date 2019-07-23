wyndham fans guide 072219

Fans at the seventh hole during the 2018 championship's third round.

Need-to-know information for fans attending the 80th Wyndham Championship.

SCHEDULE

MONDAY, July 29

10 a.m.: BB&T Monday Pro-Am (course closed to the public).

11 a.m.: Annika "Share My Passion" Clinic, Sedgefield.

TUESDAY, July 30

All day: Practice rounds.

9:30 a.m.: Executive Women's Day Featuring Annika Sorenstam Presented by Blue Cross and Blue Shield of North Carolina, Sedgefield (by invitation).

4 p.m.: First Tee of the Triad Junior Clinic at the Wyndham, Grandover Resort.

WEDNESDAY, July 31

7 a.m.: Louis DeJoy and Aldona Z. Wos Family Foundation Pro-Am, Sedgefield. Tee times 7–9 a.m., noon–2 p.m.

THURSDAY, Aug. 1

7 a.m.: First round.

Regionalism Day presented by Piedmont Triad Partnership, BB&T, Community Foundation of Greater Greensboro, HondaJet, News & Record/Winston-Salem Journal.

FRIDAY, Aug. 2

7 a.m.: Second round.

SATURDAY, Aug. 3

8 a.m.: Third round.

SUNDAY, Aug. 4

8 a.m.: Fourth round.

6 p.m.: Presentation of Sam Snead Cup, 18th green.

ON THE AIR

Thursday: 2-6 p.m., Golf Channel; noon-6 p.m., SiriusXM.

Friday: 2-6 p.m., Golf Channel; noon-6 p.m., SiriusXM

Saturday: 1-2:45 p.m., Golf Channel; 3-6 p.m., WFMY-2; 1-7 p.m., SiriusXM.

Sunday: 1-2:45 p.m., Golf Channel; 3-6 p.m., WFMY-2; 1-7:30 p.m., SiriusXM.

TICKETS

HOW TO PURCHASE

Available at wyndham championship.com or ticketmaster.com. Several packages are available.

  • Fans can buy two good-any-day tickets for $60 at Harris Teeter locations with a VIC card while supplies last.
  • Tickets for grounds are $20 Tuesday, $35 Wednesday, $50 Thursday, $55 Friday, $60 Saturday and $55 Sunday.
  • Tickets with clubhouse access are $45 Tuesday, $55 Wednesday, $70 Thursday, $75 Friday, $80 Saturday, $75 Sunday.
  • Grounds ticket book for seven days is $160; a clubhouse ticket book for week is $250.
  • Options also available for Viewing Platform, Wyndham Rewards Visa Club and Champions Club; see wyndhamchampionship.com for details.

FREE ADMISSION

Available for:

  • Members of the military (active duty, reservists and veterans) can receive up to two complimentary tickets each day. Must apply online (wyndhamchampionship.com or click here).
  • Children ages 15 and under are admitted free with a paying adult. One youth per adult. Courtesy of Harris Teeter.
  • Teachers representing Triad K-12 institutions and one guest can receive free admission Wednesday through Sunday with a current school ID card. Courtesy of the Weaver Foundation and the Bryan Foundation.
  • First responders, including law enforcement, fire and emergency medical technicians, can be admitted free with one guest with a current ID card. Courtesy of The Carroll Companies and Bee Safe Storage and Wine Cellars.

MOBILE DEVICE POLICY

  • Device must be silent.
  • Devices can be used to capture audio or video during tournament week.
  • Commercial use of audio or video and live streaming are prohibited.
  • Calls can be placed or answered only in designated zones.
  • Data usage, including texting, is permitted in all areas.
  • During practice and pro-am rounds, photography is permitted in all areas.

RESTRICTIONS

  • No bags larger than a small purse 6 x 6 including carrying cases, backpacks, camera bags or chair bags.
  • No clear plastic, vinyl or other carry items larger than 12 x 6 x 12.
  • No plastic, metal or glass cups, cans or containers of any kind except for medical or infant needs.
  • No computers or laptops.
  • No fireworks or laser pointers.
  • No lounge or oversized chairs with extended foot rests.
  • No seat cushions in a carrying case or that have pockets or compartments.
  • No pets, except for service animals.
  • No knives, firearms or weapons.
  • No video cameras (all week).
  • No point and shoot, film or DSLR camera (during competition rounds).
  • No selfie sticks or handheld camera stabilizers.
  • No beverages (patrons may not bring in or exit with beverages) or coolers.
  • No radios, TVs, or portable speakers.
  • No posters, signs or banners.
  • No motorcycles, mopeds, tricycles, bicycles (whether or not motor-driven), skateboards, hoverboards or other similar devices will be permitted to be operated within tournament property. Segways, motorized scooters or other personal transportation devices are prohibited if not used as a mobility aid by individuals with mobility impairment.
  • No drones, Remote Controlled Model Aircrafts or other devices that can be operated in airspace will be permitted to be operated at PGA Tour events during tournament week.

PARKING

Cash and cards accepted

LOCATIONS

Premier Parking, Four Seasons: 410 Four Seasons Town Centre, Greensboro; $5 Tuesday-Wednesday (all public parking); $15 Thursday-Sunday.

Public Parking North, Greensboro Coliseum: 1921 W. Gate City Blvd., Greensboro; $10 Thursday-Sunday.

Public Parking South, GTCC Jamestown: 601 E. Main St., Jamestown; $10 Thursday-Sunday.

VIP Parking, American Furniture Warehouse: 3900 W. Gate City Blvd., Greensboro; pass required, handicap parking available.

SHUTTLE SCHEDULE

Tuesday: 7 a.m.-7 p.m.

Wednesday-Friday: 6:30 a.m.-7 p.m.

Saturday-Sunday: 7 a.m.-6:30 p.m.

Final times will be as posted or 30 minutes after play is complete.

UBER and LYFT

The Uber and Lyft pick-up and dropoff area is between East and West Sedgefield near Wayne Road and the tournament’s main entrance. 

INFORMATION

greensboro.com/sports

wyndhamchampionship.com

PGATour.com

