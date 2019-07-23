Need-to-know information for fans attending the 80th Wyndham Championship.
SCHEDULE
10 a.m.: BB&T Monday Pro-Am (course closed to the public). 11 a.m.: Annika "Share My Passion" Clinic, Sedgefield. All day: Practice rounds. 9:30 a.m.: Executive Women's Day Featuring Annika Sorenstam Presented by Blue Cross and Blue Shield of North Carolina, Sedgefield (by invitation). 4 p.m.: First Tee of the Triad Junior Clinic at the Wyndham, Grandover Resort. 7 a.m.: Louis DeJoy and Aldona Z. Wos Family Foundation Pro-Am, Sedgefield. Tee times 7–9 a.m., noon–2 p.m.
Regionalism Day presented by Piedmont Triad Partnership, BB&T, Community Foundation of Greater Greensboro, HondaJet, News & Record/Winston-Salem Journal.
6 p.m.: Presentation of Sam Snead Cup, 18th green. Thursday: 2-6 p.m., Golf Channel; noon-6 p.m., SiriusXM. Friday: 2-6 p.m., Golf Channel; noon-6 p.m., SiriusXM Saturday: 1-2:45 p.m., Golf Channel; 3-6 p.m., WFMY-2; 1-7 p.m., SiriusXM. Sunday: 1-2:45 p.m., Golf Channel; 3-6 p.m., WFMY-2; 1-7:30 p.m., SiriusXM. TICKETS
Fans can buy two good-any-day tickets for $60 at Harris Teeter locations with a VIC card while supplies last. Tickets for grounds are $20 Tuesday, $35 Wednesday, $50 Thursday, $55 Friday, $60 Saturday and $55 Sunday. Tickets with clubhouse access are $45 Tuesday, $55 Wednesday, $70 Thursday, $75 Friday, $80 Saturday, $75 Sunday. Grounds ticket book for seven days is $160; a clubhouse ticket book for week is $250. Options also available for Viewing Platform, Wyndham Rewards Visa Club and Champions Club; see wyndhamchampionship.com for details. Members of the military (active duty, reservists and veterans) can receive up to two complimentary tickets each day. Must apply online (wyndhamchampionship.com or click here). Children ages 15 and under are admitted free with a paying adult. One youth per adult. Courtesy of Harris Teeter. Teachers representing Triad K-12 institutions and one guest can receive free admission Wednesday through Sunday with a current school ID card. Courtesy of the Weaver Foundation and the Bryan Foundation. First responders, including law enforcement, fire and emergency medical technicians, can be admitted free with one guest with a current ID card. Courtesy of The Carroll Companies and Bee Safe Storage and Wine Cellars. MOBILE DEVICE POLICY Device must be silent. Devices can be used to capture audio or video during tournament week. Commercial use of audio or video and live streaming are prohibited. Calls can be placed or answered only in designated zones. Data usage, including texting, is permitted in all areas. During practice and pro-am rounds, photography is permitted in all areas. RESTRICTIONS No bags larger than a small purse 6 x 6 including carrying cases, backpacks, camera bags or chair bags. No clear plastic, vinyl or other carry items larger than 12 x 6 x 12. No plastic, metal or glass cups, cans or containers of any kind except for medical or infant needs. No computers or laptops. No fireworks or laser pointers. No lounge or oversized chairs with extended foot rests. No seat cushions in a carrying case or that have pockets or compartments. No pets, except for service animals. No knives, firearms or weapons. No video cameras (all week). No point and shoot, film or DSLR camera (during competition rounds). No selfie sticks or handheld camera stabilizers. No beverages (patrons may not bring in or exit with beverages) or coolers. No radios, TVs, or portable speakers. No posters, signs or banners. No motorcycles, mopeds, tricycles, bicycles (whether or not motor-driven), skateboards, hoverboards or other similar devices will be permitted to be operated within tournament property. Segways, motorized scooters or other personal transportation devices are prohibited if not used as a mobility aid by individuals with mobility impairment. No drones, Remote Controlled Model Aircrafts or other devices that can be operated in airspace will be permitted to be operated at PGA Tour events during tournament week. PARKING
Wednesday-Friday: 6:30 a.m.-7 p.m. Saturday-Sunday: 7 a.m.-6:30 p.m.
Final times will be as posted or 30 minutes after play is complete.
The Uber and Lyft pick-up and dropoff area is between East and West Sedgefield near Wayne Road and the tournament’s main entrance.
INFORMATION
Zach Johnson
No. 150 in FedEx Cup points; top 125 will qualify for the PGA Tour playoffs 2007 Masters and 2015 Open champion 12 PGA Tour wins Member of five U.S. Ryder Cup and four Presidents Cup teams Fourth Wyndham appearance
Jon Super/AP
Lucas Glover
No. 30 in FedEx Cup points No. 75 world ranking T20 at The Open Championship Six top 10 finishes in 2018-19 Won 2009 U.S. Open championship U.S. Presidents Cup team in 2007, 2009 Made 14 consecutive Greensboro appearances before missing in 2018 after knee surgery Member, Clemson Athletics Hall of Fame
Charlie Neibergall/AP
Ernie Els
Four-time major champion: 1994 and 1997 U.S. Open, 2002 and 2012 Open Championships 19 PGA Tour wins, 47 international victories. Eight President’s Cup matches, nine Dunhill Cup matches, five World Cup matches World Golf Hall of Fame, 2011 class Ninth Greensboro appearance, including the last six
Jon Super/AP
Kevin Tway
No. 34 in FedEx Cup points No. 96 world ranking Won Safeway Open Fourth Wyndham appearance
Gerald Herbert/AP
Cameron Champ
No. 56 in FedEx Cup points No. 142 world ranking Sanderson Farms Championship winner First Wyndham appearance
Carlos Osorio/AP
Adam Long
No. 52 in FedEx Cup points No. 118 world ranking Desert Classic champion First Wyndham appearance Duke alumnus
Matt Slocum/AP
Corey Conners
No. 29 in FedEx Cup points No. 87 world ranking Valero Texas Open champion Second Wyndham appearance
Charles Krupa/AP
C.T. Pan
No. 32 in FedEx Cup points No. 49 world ranking RBC Heritage champion T2 at 2018 Wyndham Third Wyndham appearance
Khadejeh Nikouyeh/News & Record
Max Homa
No. 45 in FedEx Cup oints No. 98 world ranking Wells Fargo Championship winner Third Wyndham appearance
Jason E. Miczek/AP
Sung Kang
No. 25 in FedEx Cup points No. 69 world ranking AT&T Byron Nelson champion Fifth Wyndham appearance
Matt Dunham/AP
Nate Lashley
No. 41 in FedEx Cup oints No. 100 world ranking Rocket Mortgage Classic champion First Wyndham appearance
Carlos Osorio/AP
Dylan Frittelli
No. 48 in FedEx Cup points No. 92 world ranking John Deere Classic champion First Wyndham appearance
Peter Morrison/AP
Chez Reavie
No. 12 in FedEx Cup and Wyndham Rewards standings Won the Travelers Championship in June T3 at U.S. Open, T14 at PGA Championship No. 26 world ranking Eighth Wyndham appearance
Jessica Hill
Charles Howell
No. 13 in FedEx Cup and Wyndham Rewards standings Won RSM Classic this season Three-time PGA Tour winner No. 54 world ranking Ninth Wyndham appearance
Andy Clayton-King/AP
Patrick Reed
2013 Wyndham Championship winner, 2018 Masters champion Six PGA Tour wins No. 64 in FedEx Cup points No. 25 world ranking Member U.S. Ryder Cup team in 2014, 2016, 2018 Fifth Wyndham appearance Played AJGA Wyndham Invitational presented by BB&T in 2006 and 2007
Peter Morrison/AP
Paul Casey
No. 8 in FedEx Cup and Wyndham Rewards points No. 15 world ranking 3rd at 2015 Wyndham Seventh Greensboro appearance Three-time winner on PGA Tour, including 2019 Valspar T4 at Wells Fargo in Charlotte Four-time member of Europe's Ryder Cup team
Brad Horrigan, Hartford Courant/AP
Danny Willett
No. 125 in FedEx Cup points No. 75 world ranking 2016 Masters champion T12 at U.S. Open Six European Tour wins
Julio Cortez/AP
Martin Kaymer
2014 U.S. Open champion at Pinehurst, won 2010 PGA Championship No. 140 in FedEx Cup points No. 86 world ranking Three PGA Tour wins, 11 European Tour wins
Matt York/AP
Lucas Bjerregaard
No. 51 world ranking Two wins on European Tour T21 at The Masters, missed cut at PGA, T16 at U.S. Open
Charles Krupa/AP
Webb Simpson
2011 Wyndham Championship winner No. 26 in FedExCup points, No. 19 world ranking T2 at RBC Canadian Open, third at RSM Classic, T5 at Masters, T8 at Sentry Tournament of Champions 11th straight Wyndham appearance First win came in Greensboro; native of Raleigh, played at Wake Forest in Winston-Salem, lives in Charlotte 2012 U.S. Open champion U.S. Ryder Cup team in 2012, 2014, 2018 U.S. Presidents Cup team in 2011, 2013
Jerry Wolford/News & Record
Davis Love
Greensboro champion in 1992, 2006, 2015 24th appearance in Greensboro World Golf Hall of Fame member 21 PGA Tour victories 1997 PGA Championship winner Six-time U.S. Ryder Cup player, two-time captain Native of Charlotte, played at North Carolina
News & Record
Si Woo Kim
2016 Wyndham Championship winner (second youngest winner at 21 years, one month, 24 days) No. 47 in FedEx Cup points, No. 64 world ranking Third at Genesis Open, T4 at at Valero Texas Open and AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, T10 at CIMB Classic
Lynn Hey/News & Record
Matthew Wolff
Age 20 Won 3M Open at Blaine, Minn., on July 7 Turned pro after two seasons at Oklahoma State 2019 Fred Haskins Award winner as nation’s top player NCAA titles for team (2018) and individual (2019) T19 at 2015 AJGA Wyndham Invitational presented by BB&T
The Associated Press
Collin Morikawa
Age 22 T2 at 3M Open at Blaine, Minn., on July 7 Three-time first-team All-American at Cal 2018 Golfweek National Player of the Year T9 at 2013 AJGA Wyndham Invitational
The Associated Press
Viktor Hovland
Teammate of Matthew Wolff at Oklahoma State 2019 Ben Hogan Award winner as nation’s top player T32 at Masters, low amateur T12 at U.S. Open, low amateur 2018 U.S. Amateur Champion
The Associated Press
Brandt Snedeker
Wyndham Championship winner in 2007, 2018 30th in FedEx Cup points Four top-five finishes in 2019 Shot Sedgefield record, 59, in 2018 Six PGA Tour victories 2012 FedEx Cup champion
Khadejeh Nikouyeh/News & Record
20180818g_spt_wyndham final round
Brandt Snedeker raises his arms in triumph after closing out a 5-under 65 to win the Wyndham Championship on Sunday by three shots over C.T. Pan and Webb Simpson at Sedgefield Country Club.
Khadejeh Nikouyeh/News & Record
20180819g_spt_wyndham final round_kids run
Brandt Snedeker is hugged by his children, Austin and Lily, after he won the 2018 Wyndham Championship at Sedgefield Country Club in Greensboro, NC on August 18, 2018. (H. Scott Hoffmann/ News & Record)
H. Scott Hoffmann /News & Record
20180819g_spt_wyndham final round_pan and wife
Michelle Lin caddied for her husband, C.T. Pan, during the 2018 Wyndham Championship at Sedgefield Country Club in Greensboro, NC on August 18, 2018. (H. Scott Hoffmann/ News & Record)
H. Scott Hoffmann /News & Record
20180819g_spt_wyndham final round_snedeker toss
Brandt Snedeker tosses his golf ball on the fifth tee box during final round of the 2018 Wyndham Championship at Sedgefield Country Club in Greensboro, NC on August 18, 2018. (H. Scott Hoffmann/ News & Record)
H. Scott Hoffmann /News & Record
20180818g_spt_wyndham final round
Brandt Snedeker hugs his children after winning the Wyndham Championship during the final round of the Wyndham Championship at Sedgefield Country Club in Greensboro, NC on August 19, 2018.
Khadejeh Nikouyeh/News & Record
20180819g_spt_wyndham final round_trophy kiss
Brandt Snedeker kisses the Sam Snead trophy after winning the 2018 Wyndham Championship at Sedgefield Country Club in Greensboro, NC on August 18, 2018. (H. Scott Hoffmann/ News & Record)
H. Scott Hoffmann /News & Record
20180819g_spt_wyndham final round_snedeker arms
Brandt Snedeker waves his arms to gallery on the sixth hole during final round of the 2018 Wyndham Championship at Sedgefield Country Club in Greensboro, NC on August 18, 2018. (H. Scott Hoffmann/ News & Record)
H. Scott Hoffmann /News & Record
20180819g_spt_wyndham final round_pan couple
C.T. Pan and his wife/caddie, Michelle Lin, embrace after final round of the 2018 Wyndham Championship at Sedgefield Country Club in Greensboro, NC on August 18, 2018. (H. Scott Hoffmann/ News & Record)
H. Scott Hoffmann /News & Record
20180819g_spt_wyndham final round_simpson iron
Webb Simpson put on a final round charge until an errant tee shot on the 18th hole during final round of the 2018 Wyndham Championship at Sedgefield Country Club in Greensboro, NC on August 18, 2018. (H. Scott Hoffmann/ News & Record)
H. Scott Hoffmann /News & Record
20180819g_spt_wyndham final _simpson drive 18
Despite this errant drive on the 18th hole, Webb Simpson shot a 6 during final round of the 2018 Wyndham Championship at Sedgefield Country Club in Greensboro, NC on August 18, 2018. (H. Scott Hoffmann/ News & Record)
H. Scott Hoffmann /News & Record
20180819g_spt_wyndham final round_snedeker waving
Brandt Snedeker waves to gallery as he walks up the 18th green during final round of the 2018 Wyndham Championship at Sedgefield Country Club in Greensboro, NC on August 18, 2018. (H. Scott Hoffmann/ News & Record)
H. Scott Hoffmann /News & Record
20180819g_spt_wyndham_fourth_Snedeker_tips_hat
Brandt Snedeker tips his hat to the crowd as he walks up to the 18th green at the end of the final round of the Wyndham Championship at Sedgefield Country Club. The win was his first in two years.
Jay Westcott/News & Record
20180818g_spt_wyndham final round
Brandt Snedeker waves to to the crowd at the 18th hole during the final round of the Wyndham Championship at Sedgefield Country Club in Greensboro, NC on August 19, 2018.
Khadejeh Nikouyeh/News & Record
20180818g_spt_wyndham final round
Brandt Snedeker kisses his trophy after winning the Wyndham Championship during the final round of the Wyndham Championship at Sedgefield Country Club in Greensboro, NC on August 19, 2018.
Khadejeh Nikouyeh/News & Record
20180819g_spt_wyndham final round_trophy children
Austin and Lily Snedeker help their father, Brandt Snedeker, pose with Sam Snead trophy after winning the 2018 Wyndham Championship at Sedgefield Country Club in Greensboro, NC on August 18, 2018. (H. Scott Hoffmann/ News & Record)
H. Scott Hoffmann /News & Record
20180819g_spt_wyndham final round_snedeker runs
Brandt Snedeker funs to trophy presentation after final round of the 2018 Wyndham Championship at Sedgefield Country Club in Greensboro, NC on August 18, 2018. (H. Scott Hoffmann/ News & Record)
H. Scott Hoffmann /News & Record
20180819g_spt_wyndham_fourth_Snedeker_hugs_children
Brandt Snedeker hugs his children Lily and Austin after winning the 2018 Wyndham Championship at Sedgefield Country Club on Sunday, Aug. 19, 2018 in Greensboro, NC. (Photo by Jay Westcott/The News & Record)
Jay Westcott/The News & Record
20180818g_spt_wyndham final round
Brandt Snedeker celebrates with his caddy after winning the Wyndham Championship during the final round of the Wyndham Championship at Sedgefield Country Club in Greensboro, NC on August 19, 2018.
Khadejeh Nikouyeh/News & Record
20180819g_spt_wyndham_fourth_pan_carries_bag
C.T. Pan carries his own golf bag during the fourth round of the 2018 Wyndham Championship at Sedgefield Country Club on Sunday, Aug. 19, 2018 in Greensboro, NC. (Photo by Jay Westcott/The News & Record)
Jay Westcott/The News & Record
20180819g_spt_wyndham_fourth_points_tosses_putter
D.A. Points flips his putter after missing a birdie putt on the 15th hole.
Photos by Jay Westcott/The News & Record
20180819g_spt_wyndham_fourth_simpson_putts_7
Webb Simpson putts on the 7th hole. Simpson shot a final-round 62 to vault into a tie for second place.
Jay Westcott/The News & Record
20180819g_spt_wyndham_fourth_pan_hits_ob
C.T. Pan points to his right after hitting his tee shot out of bounds on the 18th hole during the fourth round of the 2018 Wyndham Championship at Sedgefield Country Club on Sunday, Aug. 19, 2018 in Greensboro, NC. (Photo by Jay Westcott/The News & Record)
Jay Westcott/The News & Record
20180818g_spt_wyndham final round
Brandt Snedeker tees off on the 16th hole during the final round of the Wyndham Championship at Sedgefield Country Club in Greensboro, NC on August 19, 2018.
Khadejeh Nikouyeh/News & Record
20180819g_spt_wyndham_fourth_Snedeker_holds_trophy
Brandt Snedeker poses with the Sam Snead Cup after winning the 2018 Wyndham Championship at Sedgefield Country Club on Sunday, Aug. 19, 2018 in Greensboro, NC. (Photo by Jay Westcott/The News & Record)
Jay Westcott/The News & Record
20180819g_spt_wyndham_fourth_points_reacts
D.A. Points reaches to the sky after missing a putt during the fourth round of the 2018 Wyndham Championship at Sedgefield Country Club on Sunday, Aug. 19, 2018 in Greensboro, NC. (Photo by Jay Westcott/The News & Record)
Jay Westcott/The News & Record
20180819g_spt_wyndham_fourth_points_bunker
D.A. Points hits out of a fairway bunker during the fourth round of the 2018 Wyndham Championship at Sedgefield Country Club on Sunday, Aug. 19, 2018 in Greensboro, NC. (Photo by Jay Westcott/The News & Record)
Jay Westcott/The News & Record
20180818g_spt_wyndham final round
David Hearn hits from the 17th fairway during the final round of the Wyndham Championship at Sedgefield Country Club in Greensboro, NC on August 19, 2018.
Khadejeh Nikouyeh/News & Record
20180818g_spt_wyndham final round
Brandt Snedeker hits from the 18th fairway during the final round of the Wyndham Championship at Sedgefield Country Club in Greensboro, NC on August 19, 2018.
Khadejeh Nikouyeh/News & Record
20180818g_spt_wyndham final round
C.T. Pan chips onto the green during Sunday’s final round. Pan was tied for the lead on the 18th tee, but hit his driver out of bounds, took double bogey and finished in a tie for second place.
Khadejeh Nikouyeh/News & Record
20180818g_spt_wyndham final round
D.A. Points holds up the ball after he eagled the second hole during the final round of the Wyndham Championship at Sedgefield Country Club in Greensboro, NC on August 19, 2018.
Khadejeh Nikouyeh/News & Record
20180818g_spt_wyndham final round
Brandt Snedeker reacts after making a putt during the final round of the Wyndham Championship at Sedgefield Country Club in Greensboro, NC on August 19, 2018.
Khadejeh Nikouyeh/News & Record
20180818g_spt_wyndham final round
C.T. Pan stretches before teeing off on the 11th hole during the final round of the Wyndham Championship at Sedgefield Country Club in Greensboro, NC on August 19, 2018.
Khadejeh Nikouyeh/News & Record
20180818g_spt_wyndham final round
Ryan Moore smiles as he waits to tee off on the 11th hole during the final round of the Wyndham Championship at Sedgefield Country Club in Greensboro, NC on August 19, 2018.
Khadejeh Nikouyeh/News & Record
20180818g_spt_wyndham final round
Brandt Snedeker hold up his trophy after winning the Wyndham Championship at Sedgefield Country Club in Greensboro, NC on August 19, 2018.
Khadejeh Nikouyeh/News & Record
20180818g_spt_wyndham final round
Brandt Snedeker high fives his caddy as they walk a triumphant walk down the 18th green in the final round of Sunday’s Wyndham Championship at Sedgefield Country Club. Snedeker fought off some early nerves to fire a 5-under 65 to complete a wire-to-wire victory
Khadejeh Nikouyeh/News & Record
20180819g_spt_wyndham final round_english
Hiarris English tries to coax in an eagle putt on 15th hole during final round of the 2018 Wyndham Championship at Sedgefield Country Club in Greensboro, NC on August 18, 2018. (H. Scott Hoffmann/ News & Record)
H. Scott Hoffmann /News & Record
20180818g_spt_wyndham final round
Brandt Snedeker is handed his trophy after winning the Wyndham Championship at Sedgefield Country Club in Greensboro, NC on August 19, 2018.
Khadejeh Nikouyeh/News & Record
20180818g_spt_wyndham final round
Brandt Snedeker reacts after missing a putt during the final round of the Wyndham Championship at Sedgefield Country Club in Greensboro, NC on August 19, 2018.
Khadejeh Nikouyeh/News & Record
20180819g_spt_wyndham final round_face
Youth golfer Riley Grimm of High Point watches action during final round of the 2018 Wyndham Championship at Sedgefield Country Club in Greensboro, NC on August 18, 2018. Grimm wn 6th place in the 8-year-old division of US Kids Golf World Championship in Pinehurst recently.(H. Scott Hoffmann/ News & Record)
H. Scott Hoffmann /News & Record
20180818g_spt_wyndham final round
Brandt Snedeker hits from the 15th fairway during the final round of the Wyndham Championship at Sedgefield Country Club in Greensboro, NC on August 19, 2018.
Khadejeh Nikouyeh/News & Record
20180818g_spt_wyndham final round
Brandt Snedeker poses for a photo with his family and trophy after winning the Wyndham Championship at Sedgefield Country Club in Greensboro, NC on August 19, 2018.
Khadejeh Nikouyeh/News & Record
20180818g_spt_wyndham final round
Brandt Snedeker shows his kids his trophy after winning the Wyndham Championship at Sedgefield Country Club in Greensboro, NC on August 19, 2018.
Khadejeh Nikouyeh/News & Record
20180818g_spt_wyndham final round
Brandt Snedeker hold up his check after winning the Wyndham Championship at Sedgefield Country Club in Greensboro, NC on August 19, 2018.
Khadejeh Nikouyeh/News & Record