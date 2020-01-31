Texans Chiefs Football

Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes will try to help Coach Andy Reid win his first Super Bowl championship.

Patrick Mahomes. Game-winning drive. Onions. I'm rooting for a storyline, and I'm ready to see Andy Reid get over the hump. After last year's dud of a game, we get an absolutely firefight. 

Chiefs 35, 49ers 31

