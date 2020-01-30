College logo Elon University (copy) (copy)

Why the Phoenix lost

Elon's defense had trouble all night trying to slow down the Pride's offense. Hofstra shot north of 50% on the night, including 48% from three — hitting 15 of 31 from deep.

Stars

Hofstra: Eli Pemberton 26 points, 7 rebounds; Desure Buie 18 points, 11 assists; Isaac Kante 16 points, 8 rebounds.

Elon: Marcus Sheffield II 21 points; Hunter Woods 16 points; Kris Wooten 9 points. 

 

Records

Hofstra: 16-7

Elon: 6-17

Up next

Hofstra: At William & Mary, 4 p.m., Saturday

Elon: vs Northeastern, 4 p.m., Saturday.

