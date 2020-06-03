RICHMOND, Va. — Colonial Athletic Association Olympic sports teams will not be required to play all league members in 2020-21 and will be permitted to play other CAA teams more than once to reduce travel expenses.
The league, which includes Elon, announced today that flexible scheduling would be permitted in baseball, field hockey, men's and women's lacrosse, men's and women's soccer, softball and volleyball.
The league is still working to determine formats and field sizes for conference tournaments. The league also has made no final decisions regarding regular-season schedules for football and men's and women's basketball.
In men's and women's basketball and in most of the Olympic sports, Elon is joined by UNC-Wilmington, Charleston, James Madison and William & Mary in neighboring states, plus Towson, Drexel, Delaware, Hofstra and Northeastern.
Elon is the southern-most football-playing school in the CAA, whose other members include James Madison, William & Mary and Richmond in Virginia but also Delaware, Towson, Villanova, Albany, Stony Brook, Rhode Island, New Hampshire and Maine.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.