GREENSBORO — There was a time when all the great golfers came to Greensboro. And then there was a time when they didn’t.
Which brings us to now, somewhere in between but headed toward a new time in Wyndham Championship history when the great golfers will consider Greensboro again.
For whatever reason, they didn’t this year.
Jordan Spieth committed to playing this year’s Wyndham late Friday afternoon, then Shane Lowry withdrew after having committed a while back before becoming the Champion Golfer of the Year. And the final minutes before the deadline for entering the 80th Wyndham Championship went silent.
This is a new era for our tournament, and the new Wyndham Rewards Top 10 has both enticed and confused the best golfers in the world. As they all walk the course at the WGC event in Memphis, they know the standings with one event left in the regular season.
Thus the first regular-season title in PGA Tour history will be decided in Memphis and not Greensboro.
Brooks Koepka will not play in Greensboro. Matt Kuchar won’t play here, and Rory McIlroy won’t be here, either. Those are the top three golfers in the Wyndham Rewards Top 10, the $10 million bonus pool to be awarded after Greensbroro.
So basically, nine of the 10 golfers in the standings decided to take Wyndham’s money without bothering to play Wyndham’s tournament.
Chalk it up to exhaustion from a trip from Northern Ireland to Memphis, or maybe mental exhaustion even thinking about what would require a six-week stretch of tournament golf to try to win the bigger prize, the Tour championship.
Or you could be cynical and point out that these are men who are paid too much money to play golf, which is hardly demanding work.
Mark Brazil, the Wyndham tournament director, is convinced it was mostly fatigue.
“You could tell the guys were dragging,” he said after a trip to Memphis this week for last-minute campaigning. “Some of the guys had played the Scottish Open the week before the British, and you could tell they were tired.”
So we’ll play on without them, as we have many times before, knowing there was a time when Snead, Hogan and Nelson played here.
We’ll survive. We always have.
Spieth will be here, and defending champion Brandt Snedeker and former champion Webb Simpson will highlight a field that’s a little better than last year. Next year, with time off between the Open Championship and the Wyndham, with the Olympics in between, the field should be closer to what we expected this year.
“I knew this was going to be challenging the first year,” Brazil said. “I never imagined we’d get the top three golfers coming in here to battle it out, knowing they’d have to commit to six or even seven straight weeks. This was always going to be a tough year.
“There’s a lot of money here, but there’s a whole lot more in three weeks, and every one of these guys thinks he can win it all. They’re going to give it everything they have for the next three weeks, and they need to rest their bodies. I get it.”
But the Tour didn’t envision this when it rolled out the Wyndham Rewards Top 10. The new schedule, which will continue to evolve in the next few years, worked against the Wyndham this year.
“I’m bullish on 2020,” Brazil said. “I was always a little sheepish about the first year. So it’s not really fair to judge the Wyndham Rewards Top 10 this year. Did it work perfectly? No. But it’s a better field. We got four or five players because of it, and I’m never going to complain if we get Jordan Spieth, Brandt Snedeker and Webb Simpson in our field. Every tournament on Tour wants those guys.”
This will be a wakeup call in a sense, not only to the Wyndham but to the Tour, which realizes now that without Tiger Woods or Phil Mickelson, there aren’t many golfers who move the needle these days.
It would’ve been nice to get Koepka, who has played here twice, or McIlroy, who has never played here. He said in May he would come “for sure” if he had a shot at the regular-season title. Turns out, his wife has planned a birthday vacation for him, and he considered next week the “only open week” he had left.
Ironically, the day he said he would “for sure” come to Greensboro was the week of his actual birthday.
So as we assess the first year of the Wyndham Rewards Top 10 and its effect on the Wyndham Championship, we can draw three conclusions. One, the players are really tired. Two, they don’t really see the regular-season title as something worth fighting for, at least not yet. And three, they can cash the check from Wyndham without having to play in Wyndham’s tournament.
Then again, we’re a long way from the days of Snead and Hogan and Byron and Palmer and Ballesteros. And certainly we won’t hold it against these independent contractors for not playing here, in the tradition of Jack Nicklaus, who we sort of forgave for not playing here often.
If McIlroy comes next year, we’ll be glad to have him. Though we might sing “Happy Birthday” to him.
Jordan Spieth
No. 69 in FedEx Cup points No. 37 world ranking Won 2015 Masters, 2015 U.S. Open, 2017 Open Championship 11 PGA Tour wins, two international wins Lost in playoff to Patrick Reed at 2013 Wyndham Championship
Matt Dunham
Hideki Matsuyama
No. 29 in FedEx Cup points No. 32 world ranking Five PGA Tour victories, eight international victories Presidents Cup, 2013, 2015, 2017
Mark Humphrey/AP
Stewart Cink
No. 176 in FedExCup points in 15 starts No. 117 world ranking Won 2009 Open Championship T20 at Open Championship last weekend Six PGA Tour victories Eighth Wyndham appearance Georgia Tech alumnus Member, U.S. Ryder Cup team, 2002, 2004, 2006, 2008, 2010 Member, U.S. Presidents Cup team, 2000, 2005, 2007, 2009
Jon Super/AP
Padraig Harrington
Three-time major championship winner (two Opens, one PGA) Six PGA Tour wins, 20 international wins Has played in six Ryder Cups, 11 World Cups, five Dunhill Cups, four Seve Trophy events Olympic Games, 2016 Sixth Wyndham appearance
Peter Morrison/AP
Branden Grace
No. 86 in FedExCup points No. 67 world ranking 11 international victories, one PGA Tour win Presidents Cup in 2013, 2015, 2017 Second Wyndham appearance
Matt Dunham/AP
Jason Dufner
No. 84 in FedExCup points No. 56 world ranking 2013 PGA Championship winner Six PGA Tour wins T4 at Wells Fargo Championship in Charlotte Ryder Cup, 2012 Presidents Cup, 2013 13th Greensboro appearance, fifth in a row
Jason E. Miczek/AP
Jimmy Walker
No. 131 in FedExCup points No. 155 world ranking 2016 PGA Championship winner Six PGA Tour wins Ryder Cup, 2014, 2016 Presidents Cup, 2015 Eighth Wyndham appearance; T4 in 2012
Julio Cortez/AP
Harold Varner
No. 92 in FedEx Cup points No. 180 world ranking Fourth Wyndham appearance T10 at 2017 Wyndham to qualify for FedExCup playoffs Played at East Carolina The First Tee program alumnus
Charlie Neibergall/AP
Billy Horschel
No. 56 in FedEx Cup points No. 43 world ranking 2014 FedExCup champion Five PGA Tour victories Ninth Wyndham appearance, sixth straight
Carlos Osorio/AP
Zach Johnson
No. 150 in FedEx Cup points; top 125 will qualify for the PGA Tour playoffs 2007 Masters and 2015 Open champion 12 PGA Tour wins Member of five U.S. Ryder Cup and four Presidents Cup teams Fourth Wyndham appearance
Jon Super/AP
Lucas Glover
No. 30 in FedEx Cup points No. 75 world ranking T20 at The Open Championship Six top 10 finishes in 2018-19 Won 2009 U.S. Open championship U.S. Presidents Cup team in 2007, 2009 Made 14 consecutive Greensboro appearances before missing in 2018 after knee surgery Member, Clemson Athletics Hall of Fame
Charlie Neibergall/AP
Ernie Els
Four-time major champion: 1994 and 1997 U.S. Open, 2002 and 2012 Open Championships 19 PGA Tour wins, 47 international victories. Eight President’s Cup matches, nine Dunhill Cup matches, five World Cup matches World Golf Hall of Fame, 2011 class Ninth Greensboro appearance, including the last six
Jon Super/AP
Kevin Tway
No. 34 in FedEx Cup points No. 96 world ranking Won Safeway Open Fourth Wyndham appearance
Gerald Herbert/AP
Cameron Champ
No. 56 in FedEx Cup points No. 142 world ranking Sanderson Farms Championship winner First Wyndham appearance
Carlos Osorio/AP
Adam Long
No. 52 in FedEx Cup points No. 118 world ranking Desert Classic champion First Wyndham appearance Duke alumnus
Matt Slocum/AP
Corey Conners
No. 29 in FedEx Cup points No. 87 world ranking Valero Texas Open champion Second Wyndham appearance
Charles Krupa/AP
Dylan Frittelli
No. 48 in FedEx Cup points No. 92 world ranking John Deere Classic champion First Wyndham appearance
Peter Morrison/AP
Chez Reavie
No. 12 in FedEx Cup and Wyndham Rewards standings Won the Travelers Championship in June T3 at U.S. Open, T14 at PGA Championship No. 26 world ranking Eighth Wyndham appearance
Jessica Hill
Charles Howell
No. 13 in FedEx Cup and Wyndham Rewards standings Won RSM Classic this season Three-time PGA Tour winner No. 54 world ranking Ninth Wyndham appearance
Andy Clayton-King/AP
Patrick Reed
2013 Wyndham Championship winner, 2018 Masters champion Six PGA Tour wins No. 64 in FedEx Cup points No. 25 world ranking Member U.S. Ryder Cup team in 2014, 2016, 2018 Fifth Wyndham appearance Played AJGA Wyndham Invitational presented by BB&T in 2006 and 2007
Peter Morrison/AP
Paul Casey
No. 8 in FedEx Cup and Wyndham Rewards points No. 15 world ranking 3rd at 2015 Wyndham Seventh Greensboro appearance Three-time winner on PGA Tour, including 2019 Valspar T4 at Wells Fargo in Charlotte Four-time member of Europe's Ryder Cup team
Brad Horrigan, Hartford Courant/AP
Martin Kaymer
2014 U.S. Open champion at Pinehurst, won 2010 PGA Championship No. 140 in FedEx Cup points No. 86 world ranking Three PGA Tour wins, 11 European Tour wins
Matt York/AP
Lucas Bjerregaard
No. 51 world ranking Two wins on European Tour T21 at The Masters, missed cut at PGA, T16 at U.S. Open
Charles Krupa/AP
Webb Simpson
2011 Wyndham Championship winner No. 26 in FedExCup points, No. 19 world ranking T2 at RBC Canadian Open, third at RSM Classic, T5 at Masters, T8 at Sentry Tournament of Champions 11th straight Wyndham appearance First win came in Greensboro; native of Raleigh, played at Wake Forest in Winston-Salem, lives in Charlotte 2012 U.S. Open champion U.S. Ryder Cup team in 2012, 2014, 2018 U.S. Presidents Cup team in 2011, 2013
Jerry Wolford/News & Record
Si Woo Kim
2016 Wyndham Championship winner (second youngest winner at 21 years, one month, 24 days) No. 47 in FedEx Cup points, No. 64 world ranking Third at Genesis Open, T4 at at Valero Texas Open and AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, T10 at CIMB Classic
Lynn Hey/News & Record
Matthew Wolff
Age 20 Won 3M Open at Blaine, Minn., on July 7 Turned pro after two seasons at Oklahoma State 2019 Fred Haskins Award winner as nation’s top player NCAA titles for team (2018) and individual (2019) T19 at 2015 AJGA Wyndham Invitational presented by BB&T
The Associated Press
Collin Morikawa
Age 22 T2 at 3M Open at Blaine, Minn., on July 7 Three-time first-team All-American at Cal 2018 Golfweek National Player of the Year T9 at 2013 AJGA Wyndham Invitational
The Associated Press
Viktor Hovland
Teammate of Matthew Wolff at Oklahoma State 2019 Ben Hogan Award winner as nation’s top player T32 at Masters, low amateur T12 at U.S. Open, low amateur 2018 U.S. Amateur Champion
The Associated Press
Brandt Snedeker
Wyndham Championship winner in 2007, 2018 30th in FedEx Cup points Four top-five finishes in 2019 Shot Sedgefield record, 59, in 2018 Six PGA Tour victories 2012 FedEx Cup champion
Khadejeh Nikouyeh/News & Record
Preparation for Wyndham Championship
Preparations continue for the Wyndham Championship at Sedgefield Country Club in Greensboro, NC on July 25, 2019.
H. Scott Hoffmann /News & Record
Preparation for Wyndham Championship
Bryan Foushee of Burlington Awning paints the Sedgefield logo on a new awning as preparations continue for the Wyndham Championship at Sedgefield Country Club in Greensboro, NC on July 25, 2019.
H. Scott Hoffmann /News & Record
Preparation for Wyndham Championship
Workers erect tents over seating areas as preparations continue for the Wyndham Championship at Sedgefield Country Club in Greensboro, NC on July 25, 2019.
H. Scott Hoffmann /News & Record
Preparation for Wyndham Championship
The grandstands around the 9th green will soon be filled with spectators as preparations continue for the Wyndham Championship at Sedgefield Country Club in Greensboro, NC on July 25, 2019.
H. Scott Hoffmann /News & Record
Preparation for Wyndham Championship
Marcelino Garcia squeegees water from a grandstand seating area as preparations continue for the Wyndham Championship at Sedgefield Country Club in Greensboro, NC on July 25, 2019.
H. Scott Hoffmann /News & Record
Preparation for Wyndham Championship
Guillermo Hernandez stretches fabric over grandstand supports as preparations continue for the Wyndham Championship at Sedgefield Country Club in Greensboro, NC on July 25, 2019.
H. Scott Hoffmann /News & Record
Preparation for Wyndham Championship
Bryan Foushee of Burlington Awning touches up after painting a Sedgefield awning logo as preparations continue for the Wyndham Championship at Sedgefield Country Club in Greensboro, NC on July 25, 2019.
H. Scott Hoffmann /News & Record
20180818g_spt_wyndham final round
Brandt Snedeker raises his arms in triumph after closing out a 5-under 65 to win the Wyndham Championship on Sunday by three shots over C.T. Pan and Webb Simpson at Sedgefield Country Club.
Khadejeh Nikouyeh/News & Record
20180819g_spt_wyndham final round_kids run
Brandt Snedeker is hugged by his children, Austin and Lily, after he won the 2018 Wyndham Championship at Sedgefield Country Club in Greensboro, NC on August 18, 2018.
H. Scott Hoffmann /News & Record
20180819g_spt_wyndham final round_pan and wife
Michelle Lin caddied for her husband, C.T. Pan, during the 2018 Wyndham Championship at Sedgefield Country Club in Greensboro, NC on August 18, 2018.
H. Scott Hoffmann /News & Record
20180819g_spt_wyndham final round_snedeker toss
Brandt Snedeker tosses his golf ball on the fifth tee box during final round of the 2018 Wyndham Championship at Sedgefield Country Club in Greensboro, NC on August 18, 2018.
H. Scott Hoffmann /News & Record
20180818g_spt_wyndham final round
Brandt Snedeker hugs his children after winning the Wyndham Championship during the final round of the Wyndham Championship at Sedgefield Country Club in Greensboro, NC on August 19, 2018.
Khadejeh Nikouyeh/News & Record
20180819g_spt_wyndham final round_trophy kiss
Brandt Snedeker kisses the Sam Snead trophy after winning the 2018 Wyndham Championship at Sedgefield Country Club in Greensboro, NC on August 18, 2018.
H. Scott Hoffmann /News & Record
20180819g_spt_wyndham final round_snedeker arms
Brandt Snedeker waves his arms to gallery on the sixth hole during final round of the 2018 Wyndham Championship at Sedgefield Country Club in Greensboro, NC on August 18, 2018.
H. Scott Hoffmann /News & Record
20180819g_spt_wyndham final round_pan couple
C.T. Pan and his wife/caddie, Michelle Lin, embrace after final round of the 2018 Wyndham Championship at Sedgefield Country Club in Greensboro, NC on August 18, 2018.
H. Scott Hoffmann /News & Record
20180819g_spt_wyndham final round_simpson iron
Webb Simpson put on a final round charge until an errant tee shot on the 18th hole during final round of the 2018 Wyndham Championship at Sedgefield Country Club in Greensboro, NC on August 18, 2018.
H. Scott Hoffmann /News & Record
20180819g_spt_wyndham final _simpson drive 18
Despite this errant drive on the 18th hole, Webb Simpson shot a 6 during final round of the 2018 Wyndham Championship at Sedgefield Country Club in Greensboro, NC on August 18, 2018.
H. Scott Hoffmann /News & Record
20180819g_spt_wyndham final round_snedeker waving
Brandt Snedeker waves to gallery as he walks up the 18th green during final round of the 2018 Wyndham Championship at Sedgefield Country Club in Greensboro, NC on August 18, 2018.
H. Scott Hoffmann /News & Record
20180819g_spt_wyndham_fourth_Snedeker_tips_hat
Brandt Snedeker tips his hat to the crowd as he walks up to the 18th green at the end of the final round of the Wyndham Championship at Sedgefield Country Club. The win was his first in two years.
Jay Westcott/News & Record
20180818g_spt_wyndham final round
Brandt Snedeker waves to to the crowd at the 18th hole during the final round of the Wyndham Championship at Sedgefield Country Club in Greensboro, NC on August 19, 2018.
Khadejeh Nikouyeh/News & Record
20180818g_spt_wyndham final round
Brandt Snedeker kisses his trophy after winning the Wyndham Championship during the final round of the Wyndham Championship at Sedgefield Country Club in Greensboro, NC on August 19, 2018.
Khadejeh Nikouyeh/News & Record
20180819g_spt_wyndham final round_trophy children
Austin and Lily Snedeker help their father, Brandt Snedeker, pose with Sam Snead trophy after winning the 2018 Wyndham Championship at Sedgefield Country Club in Greensboro, NC on August 18, 2018.
H. Scott Hoffmann /News & Record
20180819g_spt_wyndham final round_snedeker runs
Brandt Snedeker funs to trophy presentation after final round of the 2018 Wyndham Championship at Sedgefield Country Club in Greensboro, NC on August 18, 2018.
H. Scott Hoffmann /News & Record
20180819g_spt_wyndham_fourth_Snedeker_hugs_children
Brandt Snedeker hugs his children Lily and Austin after winning the 2018 Wyndham Championship at Sedgefield Country Club on Sunday, Aug. 19, 2018 in Greensboro, NC.
Jay Westcott/The News & Record
20180818g_spt_wyndham final round
Brandt Snedeker celebrates with his caddy after winning the Wyndham Championship during the final round of the Wyndham Championship at Sedgefield Country Club in Greensboro, NC on August 19, 2018.
Khadejeh Nikouyeh/News & Record
20180819g_spt_wyndham_fourth_pan_carries_bag
C.T. Pan carries his own golf bag during the fourth round of the 2018 Wyndham Championship at Sedgefield Country Club on Sunday, Aug. 19, 2018 in Greensboro, NC.
Jay Westcott/The News & Record
20180819g_spt_wyndham_fourth_points_tosses_putter
D.A. Points flips his putter after missing a birdie putt on the 15th hole.
Photos by Jay Westcott/The News & Record
20180819g_spt_wyndham_fourth_simpson_putts_7
Webb Simpson putts on the 7th hole. Simpson shot a final-round 62 to vault into a tie for second place.
Jay Westcott/The News & Record
20180819g_spt_wyndham_fourth_pan_hits_ob
C.T. Pan points to his right after hitting his tee shot out of bounds on the 18th hole during the fourth round of the 2018 Wyndham Championship at Sedgefield Country Club on Sunday, Aug. 19, 2018 in Greensboro, NC.
Jay Westcott/The News & Record
20180818g_spt_wyndham final round
Brandt Snedeker tees off on the 16th hole during the final round of the Wyndham Championship at Sedgefield Country Club in Greensboro, NC on August 19, 2018.
Khadejeh Nikouyeh/News & Record
20180819g_spt_wyndham_fourth_Snedeker_holds_trophy
Brandt Snedeker poses with the Sam Snead Cup after winning the 2018 Wyndham Championship at Sedgefield Country Club on Sunday, Aug. 19, 2018 in Greensboro, NC.
Jay Westcott/The News & Record
20180819g_spt_wyndham_fourth_points_reacts
D.A. Points reaches to the sky after missing a putt during the fourth round of the 2018 Wyndham Championship at Sedgefield Country Club on Sunday, Aug. 19, 2018 in Greensboro, NC.
Jay Westcott/The News & Record
20180819g_spt_wyndham_fourth_points_bunker
D.A. Points hits out of a fairway bunker during the fourth round of the 2018 Wyndham Championship at Sedgefield Country Club on Sunday, Aug. 19, 2018 in Greensboro, NC.
Jay Westcott/The News & Record
20180818g_spt_wyndham final round
David Hearn hits from the 17th fairway during the final round of the Wyndham Championship at Sedgefield Country Club in Greensboro, NC on August 19, 2018.
Khadejeh Nikouyeh/News & Record
20180818g_spt_wyndham final round
Brandt Snedeker hits from the 18th fairway during the final round of the Wyndham Championship at Sedgefield Country Club in Greensboro, NC on August 19, 2018.
Khadejeh Nikouyeh/News & Record
20180818g_spt_wyndham final round
C.T. Pan chips onto the green during Sunday's final round. Pan was tied for the lead on the 18th tee, but hit his driver out of bounds, took double bogey and finished in a tie for second place.
Khadejeh Nikouyeh/News & Record
20180818g_spt_wyndham final round
D.A. Points holds up the ball after he eagled the second hole during the final round of the Wyndham Championship at Sedgefield Country Club in Greensboro, NC on August 19, 2018.
Khadejeh Nikouyeh/News & Record
20180818g_spt_wyndham final round
Brandt Snedeker reacts after making a putt during the final round of the Wyndham Championship at Sedgefield Country Club in Greensboro, NC on August 19, 2018.
Khadejeh Nikouyeh/News & Record
20180818g_spt_wyndham final round
C.T. Pan stretches before teeing off on the 11th hole during the final round of the Wyndham Championship at Sedgefield Country Club in Greensboro, NC on August 19, 2018.
Khadejeh Nikouyeh/News & Record
20180818g_spt_wyndham final round
Ryan Moore smiles as he waits to tee off on the 11th hole during the final round of the Wyndham Championship at Sedgefield Country Club in Greensboro, NC on August 19, 2018.
Khadejeh Nikouyeh/News & Record
20180818g_spt_wyndham final round
Brandt Snedeker hold up his trophy after winning the Wyndham Championship at Sedgefield Country Club in Greensboro, NC on August 19, 2018.
Khadejeh Nikouyeh/News & Record
20180818g_spt_wyndham final round
Brandt Snedeker high fives his caddy as they walk a triumphant walk down the 18th green in the final round of Sunday's Wyndham Championship at Sedgefield Country Club. Snedeker fought off some early nerves to fire a 5-under 65 to complete a wire-to-wire victory
Khadejeh Nikouyeh/News & Record
20180819g_spt_wyndham final round_english
Hiarris English tries to coax in an eagle putt on 15th hole during final round of the 2018 Wyndham Championship at Sedgefield Country Club in Greensboro, NC on August 18, 2018.
H. Scott Hoffmann /News & Record
20180818g_spt_wyndham final round
Brandt Snedeker is handed his trophy after winning the Wyndham Championship at Sedgefield Country Club in Greensboro, NC on August 19, 2018.
Khadejeh Nikouyeh/News & Record
20180818g_spt_wyndham final round
Brandt Snedeker reacts after missing a putt during the final round of the Wyndham Championship at Sedgefield Country Club in Greensboro, NC on August 19, 2018.
Khadejeh Nikouyeh/News & Record
20180819g_spt_wyndham final round_face
Youth golfer Riley Grimm of High Point watches action during final round of the 2018 Wyndham Championship at Sedgefield Country Club in Greensboro, NC on August 18, 2018. Grimm wn 6th place in the 8-year-old division of US Kids Golf World Championship in Pinehurst recently.
H. Scott Hoffmann /News & Record
20180818g_spt_wyndham final round
Brandt Snedeker hits from the 15th fairway during the final round of the Wyndham Championship at Sedgefield Country Club in Greensboro, NC on August 19, 2018.
Khadejeh Nikouyeh/News & Record
20180818g_spt_wyndham final round
Brandt Snedeker poses for a photo with his family and trophy after winning the Wyndham Championship at Sedgefield Country Club in Greensboro, NC on August 19, 2018.
Khadejeh Nikouyeh/News & Record
20180818g_spt_wyndham final round
Brandt Snedeker shows his kids his trophy after winning the Wyndham Championship at Sedgefield Country Club in Greensboro, NC on August 19, 2018.
Khadejeh Nikouyeh/News & Record
20180818g_spt_wyndham final round
Brandt Snedeker hold up his check after winning the Wyndham Championship at Sedgefield Country Club in Greensboro, NC on August 19, 2018.
Khadejeh Nikouyeh/News & Record
