We’ll remember 2020 for as long as we live, and years from now, after we’re all gone, they’ll study this year.
And while the days of the pandemic seem endless and repeating, this past week was unlike any other. The second week in June captured 2020 like no other we’ve yet lived.
The events viewed separately stand out from the sad and mundane days since we walked out of the ACC Tournament in Greensboro and closed our doors behind us, exactly three months ago.
But as a whole, this was one wild week.
We woke up Monday morning to headlines of protests in the streets, of police and marchers clashing in cities big and small. Here in North Carolina, the pandemic had spiked again as sports began to push hard toward re-opening the country.
But at the end of the day, Gov. Roy Cooper had set the tone by condemning Ace Speedway in Altamahaw for ignoring his orders By the end of the week, Ace would be closed.
Bubba Wallace did an interview Monday night on CNN, making himself clear where he stood on the confederate flag, imploring NASCAR to back up its words of change and racial sensitivity. An hour before the first-ever Wednesday night race just over the state line in Martinsville, the edict came down.
Rebel flags are now banned at all NASCAR tracks.
Earlier that afternoon in Charlotte, a crew of city workers descended on Bank of America Stadium and cut down Jerry Richardson’s statue. The shamed Carolina Panthers founder was permanently removed, literally and figuratively, and hauled away in blue body bag.
As these events played out, on a boat off of Cape Lookout, Michael Jordan and crew boated a 442-pound blue marlin in the Big Rock Blue Marlin Tournament. He’d earlier announced that he and his Jordan Brand organization had pledged to donate $100 million to communities for racial equality, social justice and access to education.
Jordan had spent his entire career trying to avoid political issues. In one week, he came out “calling on all of us to take look at ourselves.”
The news didn’t just trickle out this week. It blasted out of places we weren’t expecting, sports and politics side by side as the nation reels from the pandemic and tries to change the direction of the entire country.
While major league baseball and college football leaders squabbled over schedules and money and legislation over paying athletes, NASCAR and golf quietly went to work, holding events and making social strides that will have lasting impact.
Today, fans will be allowed to attend the race at Homestead, limiting it to one thousand first responders and military families. Wallace has become a household name.
And on Saturday, two African Americans, one of North Carolina, were atop the leaderboards in both the PGA Tour and its “Triple-A” Korn Ferry Tour. Gastonia golfer Harold Varner III will go out today at the Colonial Country Club in Forth Worth and try to win his first PGA event.
Somehow, that would be a fitting way to end this week.
What we don’t know is what the weeks ahead will look like. Will this momentum continue? For the first time ever, it sure feels like it.
While events swirled all across the country, and indeed the world, it seemed as if much of it was playing out right in our own backyard. For one week, the eyes of the nation kept turning toward us as we made news, made landmark decisions, brought down symbols of hate and shameful idolatry.
All while the pandemic continued to spike in North Carolina.
We watched as NASCAR, our homegrown sport, made a stunning statement for all the nation to hear. We watched “Mister” Richardson’s sickening statue come down. We saw Jordan make a political statement and then help catch a massive marlin off of our coast. We heard our governor stand down a little race track near Burlington and then stand down the entire Republican party wanting to invite 50,000 or more people to its presidential convention in Charlotte.
Today we hold our breath. We await the next wave of news and the next week of change in America. No one knows where all this is headed. No one knows how long sports has to lead this country outside of the vacuum of leadership in Washington.
Here at home we’re more likely to get our good news from Little Washington, where youth baseball and softball will return this week. Across the state, high school sports will begin summer workouts.
And by the end of the week, Ace Speedway will try once again to get it right.
Today we relax. The weather’s perfect from Murphy to Manteo. The fish are biting from Boone to Big Rock. And on television, we can sit back and watch Bubba Wallace and Harold Varner III chase their dreams and make us proud.
We’re changing. You can see it in front of your eyes.This was an exhausting week from beginning to end. But it was great to be in North Carolina.
Happy Flag Day, y’all.
