WINSTON-SALEM - Striding down Easy Street on a Saturday afternoon stroll, Wake Forest brushed aside N.C. State 44-10 and followed the sun.
The Deacs are now on a road to the Orange Bowl.
Granted, there’s a lot of football between now and Dec. 30. But among those in attendance this afternoon was an Orange Bowl committee member.
Wake played its best football game of the season against an old rival that’s struggling right now. The one-sided win was the largest margin of victory against a conference opponent in the history of Wake’s stadium.
But if anyone was thinking beyond this afternoon, it wasn’t apparent.
There was a bowl of oranges on the ledge in the end zone, a curious coincidence probably. No one thought to throw them onto the field. It’s still too early for that.
But there’s a delicious irony for Wake fans even considering another trip to South Florida. While the ACC has an automatic bid to one of the four original bowl games, the new College Football Playoff format sometimes gets in the way.
Still, no other school from North Carolina has played in a major bowl since 1961, when Duke played in the Cotton Bowl Classic. North Carolina hasn’t been invited to a major bowl since the 1950 Cotton Bowl. N.C. State has never played in a major bowl game.
When the Deacs played Louisville in the Orange Bowl after the 2006 season, it was seen as an epochal event. Almost no one dreamed it would ever happen again.
As of now, Wake has the inside track to get to the News Years 6 bowl, which would put the ACC’s highest ranked non-champion against the same from either the Big Ten, the SEC or Notre Dame.
Every bowl prognosticator in the country now has Wake playing against Minnesota or the SEC runner-up.
We’ll see.
The Louisville loss could yet come back to haunt the Deacons, which would be a cruel twist of fate. Then again, much of Wake’s football history has been a cruel twist of fate.
The Deacs are now 7-1 (4-1 ACC) and ranked 23rd in the AP poll. They have a remarkable offense led by quarterback Jamie Newman, back from a shoulder injury. Dave Clawson said he was ready to play Newman as soon as the quarterback was ready to go.
“When Jamie could go, he was going to go,” Clawson said. “And Jamie could go. So he went.”
And so did Wake.
The Deacs scored at will against State, and the defense stopped most everything the Wolfpack tried to do and the special teams were near perfect.
This was a complete game, another game away from the shocking loss to Louisville and another week closer to the trip to Clemson.
This week, the Deacs will head to Virginia Tech, with all their hopes and dreams still in front of them.
Today was too early to think about the biggest dream of all. And yet it’s out there.
Bradley Houser, the secretary of the Orange Bowl committee, was in the house on Parents Weekend.
“I decided to kill two birds with one stone, come see my son Jason, who is a freshman at Wake, and make this an official visit from the Orange Bowl,” Houser said. “We remember Wake coming down in 2006 for what was an historic occasion with the honorary representatives Muhammad Ali from Louisville and Arnold Palmer with Wake. If Wake is indeed the ACC representative again, we would be thrilled.”
He said there’s a lot of football left to play, which is what Clawson said to Houser when they met after the game. But the imagery was stark. Houser was wearing a garish orange blazer, which is the official uniform of winter in Florida.
The official colors of autumn in North Carolina are now black and gold.
The bowl of oranges was still on the ledge as BB&T Field emptied and a lazy Saturday in an improbable football season came to an end.
The end of the season itself seems a long, long ways off. But the road ahead, and all that it promises, is just now coming into focus.
Wake is following the sun now and dreaming in bright orange.
