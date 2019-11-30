RALEIGH - Mack Brown didn’t see his shadow Saturday night, which means there’s four more weeks of UNC football.
In a final regular-season game at the end of a long and listless year of football around here, Carolina defeated N.C. State 41-10 to end a losing streak to its rival and make a reservation for a holiday bowl in some sunny clime.
Or maybe Shreveport.
For the Wolfpack, home for Christmas actually sounds good.
Maybe in a year or so, we’ll look back to this season as the start of something. Maybe this was the beginning of a legitimate run back to legitimacy for Brown and the Tar Heels. Or maybe it was just another bland football season in a bland football state.
Outside of Boone, does anyone in North Carolina really want to watch more college football?
Comparing this season to past UNC seasons, making a bowl game in Brown’s first year back as the Carolina coach is indeed an accomplishment. The year will be remembered for the fast start with wins over South Carolina and Miami, not so much the losses to Wake and Appalachian.
But most every UNC fan who wondered why the school was taking a chance on a 68-year-old retiree is likely satisfied with a 6-6 record and bowl bid. This year is not the barometer.
That comes in the years to follow as Brown attempts to lock up state recruiting, as he did the first time he coached at UNC, and aspires to do more than win state titles in a state that doesn’t care about college football.
Wake won that this season, by the way.
In related news, Brown said this week that Wake is no longer a rival.
The Heels will bring in a nationally ranked recruiting class next season with the top three in-state players coming to Chapel Hill and possibly four of the top five when all is said and done. Brown has also convinced two State signees to flip.
A window seems to be opening for UNC. Clemson is off the schedule the next five years.
So while the 4-4 ACC record sounds like a season stuck in time, it’s worth noting that this was a rebuilding year with players left over from Larry Fedora and a freshman quarterback.
And while last week’s attendance for a home game against Mercer was a bad look, Carolina was one of only a handful of schools in the entire country to sell out all its games, nothing less than a miracle for a school so steeped in basketball that it ultimately convinced Brown to leave UNC for Texas his first time in Chapel Hill.
He’s promised not to leave this time.
So the first season is basically over, though four more weeks of practice and then a bowl game awaits. The win over State was one of the final boxes the Heels wanted to check off this season.
The bigger boxes are down the road.
Carolina can make holiday plans for now and worry later about what comes next. For the Pack, the future is uncertain. State fans are irritated with Dave Doeren now, despite knowing this was going to be a long year. If indeed he’s already losing recruits to Brown, and if indeed the Pack is once again recruiting against ECU every year, we’re right back where we were a few years ago.
Then again, in this series, the years run together and football seasons repeat like Groundhog Days. When one team gets traction, it tends to last for years.
Carolina defeated its arch-rival at the end of a long season and a long dark period at UNC. At the very least, it extended a season for the Heels and put State out of its misery.
If this is really another era for Brown and Carolina, we just saw the beginning.
Still, 6-6 (4-4) sounds a lot like a recurring dream.
But in this state, the dream usually ends in a nightmare. And then basketball season.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.