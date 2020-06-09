Things that go bump in the night.
Martinsville will go under the lights Wednesday in a mid-week race that could ultimately change how NASCAR thinks about scheduling and could also change how we think about Chase Elliott.
The shortest track on the circuit, Martinsville’s half mile of mayhem will host a night Cup race for the first time. And with many of the drivers already feeling frayed nerves from a compact season, anything is possible.
This unique race in the middle of a unique summer in NASCAR will push drivers to their limits. There’s nowhere to hide at Martinsville, and if your car is just a little off, it’s going to be a long, frustrating night.
Elliott is more frustrated than anyone having had issues with Kyle Busch, Joey Logano and his own team in recent weeks. For the first time in his short career, we’re looking at Elliott through a different lens. Will this be the night he blows up? The table seems set for it.
But that’s the case with several drivers needing a win to get their seasons situated before the long summer schedule gets away from them.Only six drivers have won races this year. Among those who haven’t include Busch, Martin Truex and Ryan Blaney, Clint Bowyer, Jimmie Johnson and Kurt Busch.
All are capable of winning Wednesday night.
But there’s just something about Elliott’s season that makes you think he’s either going to win or wreck every week. Martinsville looms perfectly for either, possibly with tempers flaring and fists flying.
The races have been great since the return without fans. Under the lights, with brakes glowing and fire and smoke belching from the exhaust pipes, this could be a real show. The oldest track in NASCAR, and the only track to host races every year in the sport’s history, Martinsville will have a unique spotlight.
For years, people wanted the track to be lighted, but NASCAR and the track balked because of large crowds being emptied onto U.S. 220 at night, not to mention the risk of them walking across parking lots and creeks, some of them drinking, some of them camping and all of them scrambling to find their cars, their keys and their wives.
It’s an adventure even for a day race. A night race always seemed a bridge too far for this little track.
But times change. The lights went up a couple of years ago, and track president Clay Campbell decided to give the most devoted fans in NASCAR a night race. The irony of course is that the first night Cup race in track history will be run without fans.
Through the years, the track has evolved from its early dirt-track days to the modern arena it’s now become. The train tracks have been moved back a little, the duck pond is now a parking lot and the azaleas at the south end of the track come and go.
But it always retains its charm and its sharp teeth. Racers chase each other other for 500 laps, and they chase the track for 500 laps.
And for now, while it seems the entire sport is chasing Chase, the night race at Martinsville comes at a perfect time.
That would be 7 p.m. Wednesday.
When and how its ends is anyone’s guess.
