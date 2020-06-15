Bring on the fans. Bring back the good old days. Meet me in Bristol, baby.
Look at NASCAR now, driving its way back into the national sports fan’s conscience while making important social stands, easing fans back into the tracks and making huge announcements every week that make you stand up and take notice.
This afternoon’s announcement about moving the all-star race, prompted by the rise of COVID-19 cases in North Carolina, was as big as anything the sport has ever announced.
No, it’s not about the flag or the Black Lives Matter movement. No, it’s not about safety or new rules or old wounds healing.
This is about racin’.
They’re moving the all-star race on July 15 to Bristol. Every single fan who threatened to walk away after last week's announcements is calling the ticket office at the Tennessee Teacup tonight.
This is the best news coming out of Daytona in years, an acknowledgement that the event had run its course in Charlotte, had faded from the public eye and become a shell of its former self.
This could actually change everything.
The high-banked, half-mile oval in Thunder Valley was the fuse that lit NASCAR’s first real foray into the national sports conscience, when ESPN took the Bristol “night race” in the mid-1980s and marketed the heck out of it.
Race fans already knew the reality that it was the best race in the sport, an impossible ticket, a wild party alongside and sometimes in the nearby creek. And for a generation, those same fans have been screaming for the sport to do the right thing: Move the all-star race from hometown Charlotte and take it to the hills.
In association with Charlotte Motor Speedway, NASCAR will move the race across the state line this summer, running the event in prime time.
With fans, up to 30,000 of them.
“We are excited to take one of the most unique races in our sport to one of the most unique race tracks in our sport," Steve O'Donnell, NASCAR's executive vice president of racing development, said in a statement. “Bristol Motor Speedway puts on classic short-track action every time we race there, and we’re anticipating an elevated level of intensity for the NASCAR All-Star Race. We appreciate the great collaboration with (Charlotte's) Marcus Smith and his team, and all the race teams, in making this move. We look forward to bringing this thrilling race to a short track for the first time, and we hope our fans enjoy this special event, under the lights.”
This is a stunning move and one that will further intensify the spotlight on a sport that is having a very good year in the face of national crises.
Beating and banging, pushing and shoving, throwing punches and starting melees. Racing the way it used to be. Racing the way it ought to be.
This is what the fans have wanted for years, for NASCAR to listen to what they were saying, to get away from cookie-cutter race tracks and bring back night racing on the bull rings of the South.
Give NASCAR credit. Give the guys at Charlotte Motor Speedway credit for taking one for the team.
Bristol, the world’s fastest half-mile, is coming back.
And so is stock-car racing as we knew it.
