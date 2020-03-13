GREENSBORO — As a nation of adults continued to go about our daily lives this week, we were jarred by the latest updates on the spread of the coronavirus.
Most of us ignored it and went ahead with our plans.
But something happened this week that reminds us that we’re all in this together, that as a whole, we have a responsibility to ourselves and to everyone else, especially those too young, too naive or too foolish to know better.
The irony is that now something or someone else is going to have take responsibility. Sports is taking a knee.
When we needed it most, when we needed someone to stand up and be the voice of reason, when it seemed our experts and so-called leaders were paralyzed to take action, it was sports that stood and raised its hand.
As the politicians argued and lectured, and those who should know better took to social media instead of social distancing, it was our sporting entities who took control of a spiraling situation.
We watched it play out in Greensboro as the ACC Tournament, a massive event involving thousands of people, was somehow corraled and brought to a halt. We weren’t the first. We were darn near the last to call off the event, but history won’t record that. We started to play and then we thought better of it without really stopping it, and then finally, we packed it in, just as every other league in the country, more or less.
Professional basketball reacted. Baseball reacted. The NCAA Tournament was canceled. Even stock-car racing and golf were convinced to stop, sending its fans home and sending a strong message to the country and the world.
Our sports are our distraction. They give us something nothing else can, a reason to raise our voices, an escape from the daily drudge, a source of pride and inspiration and, for the most part, good clean fun.
Now we’re going to have to do without it for a while. Now we’re really going to see how much sports means to us.
Actually, we saw that this week in a different way.
This country needed a slap in the face. It needed to hear the truth from someone. Nothing our scientists or epidemiologists or doctors were saying was getting through. In fact, those who should’ve known better not only ignored the warnings but flaunted their ignorance.
While medical experts pleaded with us to stay away from crowds, we were invited to games and races and tournaments and political rallies. And for a few days there, we blindly walked into packed houses full of screaming people, oblivious to the danger around us.
Until the sports themselves stopped us in our tracks.
Go home, they said. We’ll all be back together someday soon, hopefully safer and wiser than before, chastened by reflection and possibly saddened by the events yet to come.
None of those events involve sports.
This is one time, for the first time in our lives, that we have to find something other than sports to distract us. This is probably the first time in our lives we have to come together by staying apart.
Sports has brought us together our entire lives, from Little League to this week. And then when we needed it most, sports taught us the lesson we didn’t want to hear.
Go home.
Take care of yourselves and your families.
Do it for the country.
That’s the only team you play for.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.