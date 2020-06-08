As NASCAR continues to show the way, other sports are beginning to line up for their own restart.
Tighten your belts. This could be a bumpy ride.
Three months into a shutdown of the games, they’re all getting ready to come back in various forms, most without fans.
Golf, Indy Car, Major League Fishing and some other fringe sports have already started back or are in the process of starting. Long-range plans are in effect for baseball, hockey, basketball, soccer and, yes, football.
This week in Greensboro, many of the nation's best teenaged golfers will play in the AJGA Invitational at Sedgefield today through Friday with a bevy of safety precautions in place and no fans.
Locally, we’ve seen race tracks force their way into a national conversation, turning weekend events into protests with the governor involved and race fans becoming political players.
Martinsville will run its first night race ever on Wednesday with no fans, a smattering of sportswriters including me (yikes!), and then on Sunday at Homestead, the first race since March will invite fans to attend.
NASCAR will allow 1,000 people into the grandstands, but only for military, first responders and their families.
Again, all eyes will be on NASCAR.
High schools sports are still on hold as far as spring and summer workouts. The NCHSAA said Monday its dead period can end June 15, but the truth is many counties aren't ready and might wait until July.
Parks are open as are some swimming pools. The Greensboro Aquatic Center has opened to fitness classes and some team workouts.
Little League baseball is making plans to have an abbreviated season, but it’s up to each league as to how and when the practices and games begin.
So in a sense, the sports are coming back. Just not like anything we’ve ever seen before. The real question is whether they’ll ever be the same.
Stock-car racing has shown all sides of the spectrum on this. From the sanctioning body’s responsible approach with empty grandstands to the bull rings showing of civil unrest, racing has shown how to return and how not to return.
Sunday, after winning the 500-mile race at Atlanta, Kevin Harvick did a lonely reverse lap with three fingers in the air, honoring the memory of Dale Earnhardt and doing a virtual wave to virtual fans. It’s where we are right now.
Before the race, the cars were stopped on the front stretch. Drivers shut off their engines and teams stood on the pit walls as NASCAR chief Steve O’Donnell spoke to the entire sport, if not the nation, on its duty to be an example of change in the face of racial unrest and a national conversation about police tactics.
NASCAR is changing before our very eyes.
Expect all the other sports to stand up and take notice.
When we all return to the games we play, we’ll come back humbled and conscious of where we are and where sports belong in our society. Already, there are some who believe sports has no place in a changing society. This is not what football coaches want to hear.
But a great argument is about to begin across the country when our kids start playing games again and then the adults get involved.
It’s still hard to understand how we can get back to full-contact sports, sweat and blood and spit flying around in a pandemic when we’re told to wear masks and not have any contact with anyone.
Handshake lines and autograph sessions might be a thing of the past, but we’re going to let college students play tackle football?
Not sure how that lines up with common sense. Not sure we’ve heard anything of substance from the people who will be asked to entertain us. There will be a backlash. And it will come from the players.
The ideas being tossed around are generally all about money, not safety. So between now and whenever a sport takes the bold leap at trying to force us back into the way we were, we need to take a deep breath and think about what we’re really doing.
Sports will likely never be the way they were. This country will likely never be the way it was before all this.
When we say we miss the games, what is it about them that we miss?
The games can be played without fans. And life can go on without the games, too.
We’re no closer to understanding any of what’s swirling around us than when it all began. And while we know deep down that we’re a long way from being out of harm's way, there are those among us who can’t take life without sports.
So here we go. This week is the first real test of where we are as a country addicted to games.
Professional golf starts back up Thursday. And on Sunday, we’ll watch a race with a smattering of fans in the grandstands.
These are the first steps in what is going to be a long summer climb into the unknown, Let’s hope the adults don’t mess this up.
