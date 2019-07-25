SPARTANBURG, S.C. _ The lines began to form long before the gates opened for the 25th Panthers Training Camp.
The fans weren’t waiting to get in. They were in line for water.
Some things never change here in the blast furnace that is Spartanburg.
Actually, compared to past camps in sweltering July and August, the 86 degree Thursday was quite pleasant.
Around town, people went about their business as if nothing were happening over at Wofford College, the site of the Panthers camp since 1995. A year from now, it’s likely that nothing will be happening here.
While the Panthers have yet to announce anything, not even in private to the city of Spartanburg, this is almost certainly the last year the NFL franchise founded by a Spartanburg native will hold its camp here.
The Panthers are moving, taking their offices and equipment and players and coaches and moving to Rock Hill. New facilities that will house the team’s offices and practice fields are expected to also host future training camps.
David Tepper, the new owner of the Panthers, said last month that the team will always consider this upstate city its home away from home.
“We’ll be present in Spartanburg for a long time,” he said. “One way or another, whether it’s fanfests or whatever, we’re going to be over there, too. We’re not going to forget people who have been our friends and our fans.”
Still, no one here really believes the Panthers will come back for anything more than a one-night stand.
Randy Thompson, a local fan, stood outside the gate at the Wofford football stadium and thought back over the years.
“It won’t be the same,” he said. “We’ve never missed training camp, but I don’t know that we’ll be going to Rock Hill next year. It won’t be ours anymore.”
There’s always been a unique relationship between the Panthers and Spartanburg, where original owner Jerry Richardson lived. He delivered his team to his hometown as a gift and a gesture to South Carolinians.
Spartanburg embraced the Panthers as their own.
Businesses flourished in the weeks-long camp that attracted thousands of fans needing food and parking and suntan lotion and liquid refreshment. Bars sold more beer. Restaurants required reservations. Everything from the local Krispy Kreme to strip clubs saw business increase.
Out at the Beacon Drive-In, a legendary local establishment, cars lined the parking lot and families walked out carrying to-go orders of hamburgers, hot dogs, piles of french fries with gallon jugs of sweet tea. It’s a tradition.
Many of the kids trailing their parents had painted faces. Every other person was wearing some sort of Panthers gear.
At the Starbucks on Pine Street just down the hill from Wofford, the parking lot was full of cars though almost no one was inside. People needed parking space, not coffee. People walked up the hill in No. 56 jerseys, including moms pushing kids in strollers and dads with kids on their shoulders.
A local tourism study recently found that the Panthers camp has been worth almost $55 million in the last five years alone, and the Chamber of Commerce reported last month that the camp also brings more people downtown than any other event year-round.
Chris Jennings, the vice president of the Spartanburg Convention and Visitors Bureau, told GoUpstate.com that the city is already looking into ways to make up for lost revenue, assuming the Panthers aren’t coming back.
“Realistically, we will not replace the Carolina Panthers,” Jennings said. “That’s a multi-million dollar impact crammed into just a two-and-a-half week period.”
Spartanburg will survive, but summers here will never be the same.
A long line of cars stretched from the stadium to the mall down the street this afternoon, sidewalks filled with families walking up for the first night of practice for the Panthers. There was music playing and drums booming, and the smell of summertime filled the air.
A year from now, the traffic will be nothing like today. A football stadium will be empty, and the city of Spartanburg will seem smaller.
The Panthers have made this the place to be for 25 years with street parties and concerts and family outings scheduled for the last days of July. The heat was oppressive, but cold beer made it bearable.
That’s a tradition here too.
The last training camp in Spartanburg began here this evening, and a few thousand people came to toast the Panthers one last time.
The Panthers owe Spartanburg a toast, too.
And an announcement of some kind.