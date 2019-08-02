Please purchase a subscription to continue. If you are a current subscriber please click Sign Up or Login to activate your digital access. If not, please click Sign Up to subscribe.
GREENSBORO — The second day of the 80th Wyndham Championship dawned wet and humid with fish in the fairways, and it ended with a lot of good golfers snagged by the cutline.
With bonus money and playoff points and playing cards hanging in the balance, we’re about to head into the weekend with no idea what’s about to happen.
Byeong Hun An shot a 65, one day after he shot 62, and will take the lead into the weekend. There are any number of players lurking. Some better known than others. And each has his own stakes.
Webb Simpson, Sungjae Im and Paul Casey are looking to move into the top 10 in the Wyndham Rewards rankings. Jordan Spieth is trying to hold his game together for a weekend run.
Former champions Brandt Snedeker, Si Woo Kim and Patrick Reed are just trying not to lose the draft.
The subplot on the soggy Friday was the sad reality of the regular-season ending event. For some, the end came crashing down on a day when you made birdies or you began packing for home.
Hideki Matsuyama missed the cut and damaged his FedEx Cup status. Jason Dufner missed the cut and gave his putter to a kid in the crowd. Pat Perez missed the cut and fell to the worst position in all the rankings, 125th in a game that has only 125 spots available for full exempt status next year. Martin Kaymer missed the cut, the playoffs and his card.
And yet the biggest loser could be a guy who’s not even here. Justin Rose, who chose not to come and protect his spot in top 10, is likely going to lose $500,000. That’s a lot of money to leave on the table and the example everyone will point to in future years for callously trying to cash Wyndham’s check by skipping Wyndham’s tournament.
The fact is, the tournament voted “most fun” by Tour players is the most brutal and cruel tournament of all. There’s no safety net here. You walk out of Greensboro below certain cut lines, and you lose your day job. While some of the pros are here to make fortunes, most are here to save their careers.
The storylines this weekend are yet to be determined, but for some it’s the beginning of a long offseason of uncertainty.
When the second round began under clouds and a threat of more storms, it wasn’t a foregone conclusion that we’d get the round completed. But somehow, the storms stayed east and west of Greensboro all day long.
That wasn’t the case Thursday night.
Torrential rain overwhelmed the creeks in Greensboro for the second straight night, eventually pushing Reddick’s Creek, which runs through Sedgefield, out of its banks and onto the fairways.
At the sixth hole, a small foot bridge was dislodged and pushed up under the stone bridge that crosses the creek. At the eighth, where the creek splits the fairway, everything was under water. It was a lake,
And at the lake on No. 15, where a dam across the road empties into a spillway, fish washed onto land, flopping in the fairway, giving the misty morning a macabre feel.
That was the scene for cut day at the Wyndham.
Chad Cromer, the greens superintendent whose staff has worked miracles here before, worked with Tour officials to clear the course of fish, tents and cases of Mountain Dew floating in the fairways, and at 7 a.m. the second round of the Wyndham Championship started on time.
The weekend forecast is for more heat, humidity and frozen margaritas.
Everyone still here has something to play for. Everyone still here can celebrate surviving the strangest morning and the saddest day in golf.
