It’s been an eventful few weeks for Kyle Busch, one of NASCAR’s best-known, most successful and most polarizing drivers.
Since the middle of May, the two-time Cup champion has competed in six races and by the end of this week that number will rise to nine.
He has raced in all three of NASCAR top divisions, won an Xfinity race, angered almost the entire fan base by wrecking fan favorite Chase Elliott and then took a shot at a certain segment of racing’s fan base by questioning why they aren’t wearing masks at short tracks like Ace Speedway in Altamahaw.
And then tonight, he delivered a commencement address of sorts for the 2020 graduating class at Appalachian State.
“Just another day in the life,” he said this evening.
After the Cup race on Wednesday, he will have been in four races in four days. Like the rest of the Cup tour, there’s no slowing down. There’s another race Sunday in Bristol and then a whole slate of June races as the tour goes from Atlanta to Martinsville and Homestead before finishing the month at Talladega and Pocono.
The exhaustive schedule comes after the sport took 10 weeks off due to the COVID-19 shutdown and then made a national statement by becoming the first major sport in the country to restart without fans.
As winning drivers enjoyed strange celebrations in victory lane, the sport’s most enigmatic figure enjoyed a rare few weeks without getting booed. In fact, when fans do return to race tracks for NASCAR’s biggest events, it will be interesting to see how Busch is received.
He was genuinely apologetic after the Elliott incident at Darlington, admitting he messed up by cutting in too late behind him and sending Elliott on a wild ride near the end of the race.
Elliott responded by giving Busch two middle fingers when he drove past the accident scene one lap later.
“Obviously I just made a mistake, misjudged the gap, sent him into the wall,” Busch said. “That was entirely unintentional. Yeah, I mean, I’ll definitely reach out to him and tell him I’m sorry, tell him I hate it that it happened. All I can do. That doesn’t change the outcome of the night. I hate it for him and his guys.”
It was a rare moment and quite frankly, a good moment for Busch. He owned up to his mistake and later approached Elliott.
“Yes, Chase and I talked and it went really well,” Busch said at Darlington. “He’s a class act, we’ve all seen that. So, the conversation overall was good.”
Busch has been a class act since the sport’s resumption. He drove the App State car on Monday night in honor of the 2020 class that didn't get to walk across a stage this month to get diplomas.
“Hopefully this will lift your spirits,” he told the graduates Monday night. “We won one for you.”
Tonight, he’ll compete in the Truck Series race at Charlotte with a bounty on his head. Busch doesn’t race in the Truck Series all that often, but when he does he wins. Always. He’s won the last seven truck races he’s entered since 2018.
So competitor Kevin Harvick decided to have some fun and put a $50,000 bounty available to any Cup driver willing to race and defeat Busch in a truck race. A business owner matched the offer. That race comes tonight. And yes, Elliott is among the Cup drivers chasing the bounty.
“It’s cool because it means we’re winning,” Busch said.
In the past few days, it was announced that half of the $100,000 would go to charities supporting COVID-19 relief.
So on one hand, it’s another opportunity for Busch to smooth his image a little. Then again, someone will have to beat him.
When all of this is said and done, what we’ll remember most about Busch’s wild ride might have a little to do with the wreck with Elliott or maybe the fallout and reaction to it. It might have a little to do with him and his team reaching out to recognize the Appalachian students who missed their graduation ceremony.
“That was something we wanted to do because there’s a unique relationship with (car owner) Joe Gibbs and his grandsons and also there’s a connection between (sponsor) M&M’s and Appalachian State," he said. "So this was just kind of a congratulations to them as they strive forward and achieve great things."
But it’s far more likely to be the reaction of Busch to the fans at Ace and elsewhere who are refusing to wear masks in public and calling the decision some sort of protest.
“With where we are today with people saying masks don’t mean anything, I still think there’s a sense of human hygiene and taking care of your neighbor,” he said Monday night. “I think there’s something to that. You go to a racetrack and you either cough because you get water down the wrong pipe or whatever it might be, you sneeze or whatever, at least you’re keeping some of that to yourself rather than just spraying it, right? So I think there’s something to that.”
There’s something to this new Kyle Busch, and the fans are likely noticing. But when they do return to racing, will they cheer him or boo him?
I think we already know the answer to that. And so does he.
