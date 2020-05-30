“…and of every creeping thing that creepeth upon the earth…” — Genesis 7:21.
The rains have come again, and with them a great natural upheaval has been happening for weeks.
Water has crept over the banks of our creeks and rivers, spilling into fields and wooded areas, forcing burrowing animals from their holes and all of God’s creatures to higher ground.
Last weekend, the waters poured into my new boat, which had been left covered but was overwhelmed by the sheer force of the rain. Thus another day of fishing was lost and another day of bailing required.
The yard sat saturated, squishing with every step, limbs and sticks and entire branches littering the ground with the trees themselves precariously held by unsteady roots.
It seemed all of nature was on shifting ground, every living thing for itself.
Such was the situation as I walked out early Saturday morning, a short walk down to the water’s edge, barefoot in the mud. Just another day in the life.
But this would not be a barefoot day.
Walking back up from the pond, I noticed a turtle had come out of the water to lay eggs. This is that time of year when reptiles and amphibians crawl from their habitat to begin the circle of life, a precarious time for them all, particularly with birds of prey circling the waters and creatures hopping, scurrying and slithering all around.
Just as sea turtles come ashore to lay eggs at the coast, the turtles of North Carolina crawl to water's edge to dig holes and wait. Bog turtles and box turtles, cooters and terrapins, sliders and snappers, they all need this time to procreate and sustain the species.
To the other animals, this is a time for feeding, and all of nature considers turtle eggs to be a delicacy.
So, barefoot and oblivious, I walked back up the wet slope, trying to avoid stepping on rocks and limbs without even noticing the painted turtle backing into her wet, muddy nest until I was right on top of her.
I managed to jump over her without disturbing the sacred ground she’d formed, walking backward away from her but watching with curiosity and intrigue. It’s a rare sight, and something I’ve only seen in my back yard once before.
It turned out, there was something else watching it, too, staring at it with dead yellow eyes, not out of curiosity but of natural instinct.
When you live on a lake, you learn to never let your guard down, never cease to be amazed by what you might see and never forget that you’re not seeing everything that sees you.
I walked back up to the house believing I’d seen something really cool when, lo and behold, there below me on the driveway was a little turtle. He was about the size of a quarter, a tiny little painted turtle like the ones we begged our parents to buy us as kids.
We would take them home from K-Mart or Zayre’s in little plastic turtle ponds with little shakers of turtle food. We’d name them Elmer or Wilber or Kevin and we’d raise them.
The lifespan of a pet turtle was about three weeks.
I’ve buried many a turtle in my day, turtles named Matthew, Mark, Luke and Greg. Turtles that inexplicably got out of the plastic pond and simply vanished overnight. I suspect my mom released them out of pity. She’s a woman of the earth and didn’t share my interest in raising wild animals. Sometime, let me tell you about my pet black snake. I named him Geronimo.
But I digress.
I took the little turtle without naming him back down toward the pond. I have no idea how he ended up in the driveway, but I suspect he’d taken a right instead of a left when he left his nest and was just trying to get back home.
So there I went right back down to the water’s edge, barefoot and oblivious, carefully looking for the nesting mother turtle when I stopped dead in my footprints. The turtle was gone. In its place was a 3-foot-long serpent, a slithering creeping thing, tan against burnt orange, hour-glass camouflage behind a triangular head with dead yellow eyes.
I was 6 feet away from a copperhead.
I’m not sure exactly what I did with Wilber (OK, maybe I did name him), but I think I just put him down and turned around and walked back to the house. I went upstairs, put on a pair jeans, slipped into my snake boots and grabbed my trusty Red Ryder carbine, 200-shot lever action BB gun with a rawhide strap hanging from below the barrel.
By the time I got back down there, the snake had managed to uncover the nest, laying bare the egg or eggs in the mud. He saw me out of one dead yellow eye but he didn’t move. Copperheads hold their ground.
This was not his ground to hold. This was where the turtles nest. This is where my dog runs. This is where my grandkids and I walk barefoot to my boat or fish from the bank. This required an act not of nature but of man.
I shot that copperhead with copper BBs, an irony only I and the turtles would get. I picked up his carcass with the nose of the gun and flipped him into the water, where he thrashed about, drawing the attention of, wait for it, the turtles.
It was the circle of life.
All the creeping things that creepeth the earth didn’t survive the floods of Noah. Most of them were swept away in the rising waters. Apparently, there were two copperheads on that ark.
All I know is there’s one less copperhead in my yard now. And the turtles had a feast for Memorial Day weekend.
