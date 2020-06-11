MARTINSVILLE, Va. — Wednesday was an historic day in NASCAR, and being there felt powerful and exhausting. Maybe that’s what history-making days do. They leave you proud to have been a part of something bigger than yourself but spent from the event and all that led up to it.
I drove home in the rain in silence, thinking back over the day and the years I’d made that drive, once with my dad, a few times with friends and countless times covering races at the little track on the banks of the Marrowbone.
I’d seen Richard Petty win there many times. I’d seen John Andretti win there in Petty’s car. Wednesday night, I watched Bubba Wallace drive there in an historic run that changed an entire sport and maybe all of sports in a time in this country’s history when change finally seems possible.
Martinsville is a quaint half-mile race track that dates back to the very beginning of stock-car racing, a track just down the road from Danville, where Wendell Scott and his family would pile into one car and drive to the race on Sunday, just up the road from Randleman, where Petty and his family would pile into one car and drive up, sometimes with my grandma sitting in the back seat.
The place is part of my heritage, part of my past and my upbringing. And it was as if I’d never been there before.
Everything leading up to Wednesday at Martinsville seemed surreal and frustrating. They’d already yanked the spring race from its traditional April date and slapped it in your mom’s face, scheduling it for Mothers Day. It would’ve been the eighth time in NASCAR history that a race was run on that holiday.
Alas, the pandemic changed everything and the 500-lapper was moved to a rare Wednesday, making it the first Martinsville Cup race ever run mid-week and the first to ever run at night.
So a year in the making and a month in waiting, we waited in our cars to be health screened and then allowed into the only track in NASCAR history to host a race every single year of the sport.
It drips of the past.
As soon as you walked in behind the grandstands, you felt it. And as you walked through the openings of the Richard Petty Tower, you were drawn inside. There along the pit wall was the Black Ford that would be driven by Wallace, the only African American in the series, a man who’d had a week of Sundays already and had made an impassioned statement about NASCAR’s past and its inability to let go of one last reminder of a Southern scar on the sport and the South itself.
That damn flag.
You’d come here in the old days, and it was everywhere. Around the track are rolling hills turned into parking lots and campgrounds, and for years and years, like every track in NASCAR, you’d see hundreds of confederate flags flapping in the breeze. You’d see it on the side of the road driving up from Randleman and Greensboro, Winston-Salem and Charlotte.
It was somehow a talisman for Southern men and boys, a standard flying above a tent or a pick-up truck that made some statement that no one outside of our past could ever understand.
The truth is, everyone except us saw it for what it was, a sad statement of stubborn pride, a clinging reminder of a time gone by, a battle flag for a country that never was, a cause that was wrong, a loss that was never accepted by the losers.
Wallace saw that flag his entire life and tried to brush it off as just another thing. He’d come to peace with racing fans, and they’d come to peace with him. After all, he drove the 43.
So when the world began to unravel and that flag began to unfurl in his conscience, he decided he was no longer going to accept the peace treaty. He stood up defiantly and told NASCAR in no uncertain terms that he was fed up with the sport’s past and the symbol that flew over its present.
He said the flag had to go.
Wallace and the team he drives for had already decided to make one more statement Wednesday night, covering the classic Petty blue Ford in all black, with a racial message and a message of peace adorning the car. It was stark and it was bold. Hands embraced across the hood, a black hand and a white hand. A peace sign Petty himself helped design, an homage to his days as a would-be protester. And across the rear quarterpanel, the most powerful hashtag in the world right now.
#BLACKLIVESMATTER
Wallace showed up ready to race but willing to make a statement no one in NASCAR history had dared to utter. He’d picked up his sword and dared NASCAR to blink, pleading with the sport to do the right thing, to back up its words of solidarity and take down the flag.
About an hour before the race, a statement unlike any other was released. NASCAR agreed with Wallace. The flag had to go.
And just like that, the Civil War ended at Martinsville and at Talladega, at Charlotte and Darlington. In Danville and in Randleman. At a little race track draped in stock-car racing history, just down the road from Appomattox, the most Southern sport in our country sent out a decree.
The confederate flag was banned from all NASCAR race tracks.
Wallace would drive the black Ford to an 11th-place finish on a hot and humid Wednesday night in front of empty grandstands in the hollow maw of history. And then we all went home, driving in the rain with the lights of the track disappearing behind us, a month-long day that was years in the making.
The lights vanished somewhere near the state line, and a long and troubled history vanished with it.
They’ll race again this Sunday. There will be fans. And there will be flags.
But not that one.
Nevermore.
