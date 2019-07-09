nc fusion logo 040419

What

USL League Two men’s soccer game

Who

North Carolina FC U-23 (7-6) at N.C. Fusion U-23 (7-3-2)

When

7 p.m. Wednesday

Where

Macpherson Stadium at Bryan Park

Tickets

$7 for adults, $5 for youth, N.C. Fusion players in jerseys admitted free; available at the gate.

Notable

The Fusion leads the South Atlantic Division of USL League Two's Eastern Conference with 23 points, and North Carolina FC is second with 21. NCFC handed the Fusion one of its three losses, 2-0, this season. ... The Fusion will host Virginia Beach at 7 p.m. Saturday in its regular-season finale.

Information

carolinadynamo.com

