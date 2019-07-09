What
USL League Two men’s soccer game
Who
North Carolina FC U-23 (7-6) at N.C. Fusion U-23 (7-3-2)
When
7 p.m. Wednesday
Where
Macpherson Stadium at Bryan Park
Tickets
$7 for adults, $5 for youth, N.C. Fusion players in jerseys admitted free; available at the gate.
Notable
The Fusion leads the South Atlantic Division of USL League Two's Eastern Conference with 23 points, and North Carolina FC is second with 21. NCFC handed the Fusion one of its three losses, 2-0, this season. ... The Fusion will host Virginia Beach at 7 p.m. Saturday in its regular-season finale.