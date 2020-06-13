In a 30-year coaching career at Wake Forest, Dianne Dailey’s memories have come flooding back in recent days after learning she would be going into the school’s hall of fame.
Dailey, who coached the women’s golf team from 1988 until the spring of 2018, called it humbling when athletics director John Currie gave her the news on a surprise Zoom conference call.
“It’s really an honor to be going into the Wake Forest Hall of Fame especially when there are so many good people that aren’t in there yet,” Dailey said. “I’m just blessed with all the students that I’ve had over the years and I’ve always said I never hit one single golf shot - it was all them.”
Dailey, 70, retired two years ago but hasn't stopped moving. She’s in remission after having a scare with breast cancer and actually has her final treatment this week. She’s remained active in giving lessons, and this summer will be in Blowing Rock teaching the game that’s been her life.
“I’m actually going to be up there at Blowing Rock Country Club giving lessons, and I’m looking forward to that,” said Dailey, who last year was in the first hall of fame class at Salem College.
Dailey, a graduate of Salem, spent 10 years on the LGPA Tour before getting hired by Dr. Gene Hooks, who was then the athletics director at Wake Forest, in 1988.
While it wasn’t easy being in the shadow of the men’s program, which has three national championships and countless golfers who went on to have great PGA Tour careers, Dailey carved out her own history on the women’s side.
She said one of her mentors when she got the job was the late Jesse Haddock, the legendary men’s golf coach. Haddock didn’t have to offer help to Dailey, who had never coached before, but he did.
“Jesse was great to me and I was kind of a fish out of water starting out but he gave me insight and knowledge that I used my entire career,” said Dailey, who is in the National Golf Coaches Hall of Fame.
Among her many accomplishments was being voted ACC coach of the year four times, the district coach of the year three times and she was also the LPGA Southeast coach of the year three times.
In her 30 years of all the golfers who played four years for her, they all graduated, something she’s proud of.
“We had a few that transferred out, but not many,” Dailey said.
Dailey said she’s heard from about 50 of her former golfers since the hall of fame announcement was made. But that wasn't surprising because when she retired and then was going through the scare with breast cancer she heard from her former golfers as well.
“To hear from so many really means a lot and I’m truly grateful,” Dailey said.
From the many van trips to the team meals to winning four ACC championships, Dailey said she loved it all. Her teams won 30 regular-season titles and played in 26 regional championships with 15 NCAA appearances. Perhaps her best team was in 1995 when the Deacons finished third in the NCAA’s.
“That year we came from 10 back late in the final round to win the ACC championship,” Dailey said. “The girls just kept getting up and down making pars and birdies over that last stretch and to win that ACC that year really was special.”
Dailey said what’s more important than the accomplishments on the course is seeing how her golfers developed into outstanding women after they graduated Wake Forest.
“Thinking back on how special all of those students were and how different they all were makes me smile,” Dailey said. “It’s been fun to watch them grow up and see how successful they’ve become in life.”
