Derek Jeter, whose early career in professional baseball included time in Greensboro during the 1992 and '93 seasons, has been elected to the Baseball Hall of Fame in Cooperstown, N.Y. The vote came just one vote shy of unanimous Tuesday night.
A look at his career superlatives:
- 14-time All-Star shortstop
- Batted .310 in 20 seasons
- 3,465 hits (No. 6 all-time)
- Led the Yankees to five World Series titles
- Yankees captain for his final 11 1/2 seasons
- Batted .308 in 158 postseason games
- 200 postseason hits is No. 1 all-time
- 1996 American League rookie of the year
Jeter in Greensboro
1992
- 11 games
- Batted .243 (9-for-45)
- 1 HR, 4 RBIs
- 9 errors (48 chances)
1993
- 128 games
- Batted .295 (152-for-515)
- 5 HRs, 71 RBIs
- 56 errors (506 chances)
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.