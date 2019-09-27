Miller, who turns 37 in January, is in his ninth season with the Spartans and holds a 141-117 (.547) record. With Mike Young leaving Wofford after last season to take the Virginia Tech job, Miller is now the longest-tenured active coach in the Southern Conference.

Miller will be without his top assistant from the last seven years. Associate head coach Mike Roberts returned to his alma mater and took a job as an assistant coach at Indiana.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments