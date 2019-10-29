Davis Love will join the CBS Sports golf broadcast team when the network's coverage returns in January.
Love, 55, has won the PGA Tour's tournament in Greensboro three times, most recently in 2015. The former North Carolina star, who was born in Charlotte, is a member of the World Golf Hall of Fame.
According to a news release from the PGA Tour, Love will make his CBS Sports debut Jan. 23-26 at the Farmers Insurance Open at Torrey Pines in San Diego. He said he would still play “select events” on the PGA and Champions tours.
“I have long considered CBS Sports the gold standard in golf coverage,” Love said in a statement. “Whether playing or coaching, I have always loved the team aspect of golf, and I am thrilled to now be a member of the best team in television.”
CBS is not renewing the contracts of analyst Peter Kostis and announcer Gary McCord.
Sean McManus, chairman of CBS Sports, said in a news release of Love: “With his playing experience, reputation and relationships across the golf community, he brings a unique perspective and insight that will enhance our broadcasts. Davis is the perfect fit for CBS, and we look forward to him making the best broadcast team in golf even better.”
Love's Greensboro victories have come in the 1992 Kmart Greater Greensboro Open and the 2006 Chrysler Classic of Greensboro, both at Forest Oaks Country Club, and the 2015 Wyndham Championship, at Sedgefield Country Club.
Love, also a member of the North Carolina Sports Hall of Fame, has played on six Ryder Cup teams and served as captain for two others. He also played in six Presidents Cups.
McCord told Golf Digest's Dave Shedloski last week, "Bottom line, they fired me.”
“He (McManus) tells me, and he told Peter the same thing, that ‘We think CBS golf is getting a little stale, and we need to go in another direction,’” McCord told Golf Digest. “I’ve been called a lot of things, but one thing I’ve never been called is stale.”
