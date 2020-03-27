Davis Love III, a winner of the PGA Tour’s tournament in Greensboro three times, suffered the loss of his house from a fire on St. Simons Island, Ga., early this morning.
The news was first reported by Lew Turner of First Coast News, a television station in Jacksonville, Fla.
Glynn County Fire Chief confirms to me that Davis Love III's home on St Simons Island was destroyed by fire this morning. No injuries, everyone is out safe. @FCN2go pic.twitter.com/DfMOZQq3TP— Lew Turner (@LewTurner) March 27, 2020
Love and his wife, Robin, were home when the fire started, and both escaped injury as they got out of the 11,000-square foot house.
Love released a statement about the loss of their family home for many years.
“While everyone in our family is saddened at the loss of our home that was filled with so much laughter and incredible memories, we’re very blessed that everyone is safe and unharmed,” Love said in a statement. “We’re very thankful to the first responders who made a valiant effort to save our home, and we’re keeping things in perspective as people across our community and around the world are struggling with the current unprecedented health crisis.”
Love, 55, is in his first year as a CBS broadcaster. He’s a 21-time winner on the PGA Tour including the 1997 PGA Championship.
Love, who played golf at North Carolina, won for the first time in Greensboro at Forest Oaks Country Club in 1992. He also won there again in 2006 at Forest Oaks before winning the Wyndham Championship in 2015 at Sedgefield Country Club.
The victory at Sedgefield is his last PGA Tour victory.
Love said the community that he lives in has already started lending its support.
“We’ve been proud members of the St. Simons Island/Sea Island community for many years and will continue to be for many more,” Davis said in the statement. “We appreciate all of your thoughts and prayers and your respect for our privacy.”
Love was the captain of the U.S. Ryder Cup teams in 2012 and ’16 and was inducted into the World Golf Hall of Fame in 2017. Love was inducted into the North Carolina Sports Hall of Fame in 2019.
Love had also played some on the PGA Tour this season and made the cut recently at the Arnold Palmer Invitational. He ranks 14th on the all-time money list in PGA Tour history at just under $45 million.
Love's considered one of the most consistent golfers of his era. His 21 career wins are tied for 30th on the all-time victory list in PGA Tour history.
