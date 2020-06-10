David Ford fired a 5-under 65 on Wednesday in the second round of the AJGA Invitational at Sedgefield Country Club to lead by one shot.
Ford, who is from Peachtree Corners, Ga., followed up his 68 on Tuesday with one of the best rounds of the day. He is at 7 under through 36 holes of the 72-hole tournament and leads first-round leader Jackson Van Paris of Pinehurst by one shot. Van Paris shot a 68 on Wednesday and is at 6 under.
Sitting at 4 under and in third is Wells Williams of West Point, Miss., who also shot 65 to match Ford's score.
Tied for fourth and four shots back are Sean-Karl Dobson (69) of Austin, Texas, John Marshall Butler (69) of Louisville and Sam Sommerhauser (69) of Rocklin, Calif.
The tournament will conclude on Friday.
