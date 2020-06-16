Dale Earnhardt Jr. is among three drivers selected for the 2021 NASCAR Hall of Fame class.
Dale Earnhardt Jr.
- 26 wins in Cup Series
- Two championships in current Xfinity Series
- Team owner in Xfinity Series
- NBC Sports analyst
Mike Stefanik
- 74 Whelen Modified Tour wins
- Truck Series rookie of the year, 1999
- Died in September in plane crash at age 61
Red Farmer
- Three-time Late Model Sportsman (now Xfinity) series champion
- One Modified series championship
- At age 87, still competes at short tracks
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.