About: Children running track from ages 8-14.
Where: Winston-Salem and Greensboro.
Status: Winston-Salem program plans to open Sunday; Greensboro program wants to host summer workouts starting in late June.
Normal dates: Spring running series was pushed back a week.
Making it safe: Coaches will have smaller groups of children to work with on the track in Winston-Salem. There won’t be any large group of children running in a confined area. Also, no equipment, such as cones, batons, javelin or shot put, will be used. Plenty of hand sanitizer will be available.
What they're saying: "There are so many camps that will likely not be held; we’re fortunate in track to be outside and we can limit the number of kids in one place. We’ve pushed our spring series back a week and if we can get to Phase Two then we will start on Sunday. We usually have around 80 to 100 kids but we only have a few signed up as of now.” – Robyn McElwee, a certified track coach and the founder of Crazy Running, which is in its 12th year.
– JOHN DELL
