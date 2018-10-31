GREENSBORO — Wes Miller is yelling more in practice these days in hopes that one day soon he won’t have to.
This isn’t last year, and though the UNCG basketball coach now has his program up and running the way he envisioned when he first got the job, he knows it’s not a given that the transition to this season will be seamless.
Thus the yelling.
UNCG will have a nice team again, maybe even a better team that last season. But right now it’s all parts, some of the parts very young and untested. But the Spartans won 27 games last season because they became a team and because Miller had other people to yell for him.
Those people are gone now.
“This is really different,” Miller said after practice today. “I really, really like this team. The effort is good and the will to work is there, as much as any team I’ve ever had. We have a good level of talent, maybe as much talent as we’ve ever had. We have depth, size and athleticism. But it’s going to take us a while to be a good team.”
UNCG set all sorts of school records last season, won more games than ever, won the Southern Conference Tournament, went to the NCAA Tournament and almost knocked off Gonzaga in the first round.
Miller found out this summer that UNCG’s stature has risen as a result. People know about last season, especially here in the state. That will eventually pay dividends for the Spartans.
This season he has new players to fit into the system, and for the first time in three years, he’s having to slow down and wait for his team to catch up. That wasn’t the case a year ago, or the year before, when the newcomers came in and forced Miller to play them.
This season, three new freshmen and a redshirt freshman will have to play. And that’s changed how Miller runs his practices.
“Last year, for the most part, we knew our rotations early,” he said. “We knew all our teaching principles early, and it was just about making it all better. We’re in a learning stage right now.”
It’s going to take some time. UNCG is picked to win the Southern Conference again, and maybe it will. Francis Alonso is still here, and he’s the best player in the league. James Dickey and Isaiah Miller are still here, and they emerged last year as UNCG became the best team in the league.
Now, the next step is to become a program with staying power.
Miller knows what he has with his returning players. He knows Demetrius Troy and his core can play with or for any team in the country. What he doesn’t know is what keeps him up at night. It’s what keeps him yelling in practice and waiting for someone to do the yelling for him.
He’s waiting for that core to speak up.
“When you lose Jordy Kuiper and Marvin Smith, who were as vocal as any two players you could ever have, I’m waiting to see how guys are going to grow into more vocal roles in the locker room," Miller said.
Miller needs a sheriff to take control, and he’s not sure who that’s going to be. He thinks it might take the entire core to do it.
“We honestly don’t know yet, and that’s a concern,” he said. “It’s a concern of mine and the coaching staff. Between Malik Massey, James Dickey, Francis Alonso and Demetrius Troy, and even Isaiah Miller, one of those five guys needs to get into that role. It would be nice if all five of those guys became a sheriff.”
Miller saw how his team and his program evolved in the last two seasons from an upstart bunch from a little-known soccer school from Greensboro into a Southern Conference basketball champion. And he knows it wasn’t all because of the screaming coach on the sideline.
“I told them after the scrimmage last night that it won’t be a lot of fun if my voice is too loud all year,” Miller said. “Somebody else has to have a voice in here because you’ll get tired of hearing mine if it’s this loud every day. So we’re hoping the old guys, who do have leadership qualities, get a little more vocal.”
One thing he’s careful not to harp on “last year’s team.” That’s dangerous territory in programs large and small.
But it’s true that the team put UNCG on the map in North Carolina, and the Spartans are an option for some of the best players in the state. Miller’s that good, and his program is that good.
How good is yet to be determined.
UNCG is a basketball school that nobody knows about yet, in part because because it needs somebody to start yelling.