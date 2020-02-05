UNCG Citadel (copy)

GREENSBORO  Spilled blood and technical fouls, mid-air collisions and bile.

Wes Miller basketball.

UNCG beat the daylights out of The Citadel 88-68 tonight, wearing down the Bulldogs with a withering second-half defense that suffocated the last-place team in the Southern Conference and assured Miller that the league just might let the Spartans play their own brand of basketball after all.

Then again, The Citadel coach Duggar Baucom wasn’t all that pleased.

It was a clash of fiery coaches, Miller trying to get his team repositioned for a late-season run and Baucom just trying to win a game.

For a while, the coaches were scoring as often as the players.

“We missed some wide-open looks, and we weren’t in a good rhythm early,” Miller said. “But for us, we’re not thinking a whole lot about that end of the floor.”

A relatively close game was broken up early in the second half as UNCG went on a 16-1 run, holding The Citadel scoreless for six minutes and reducing the game to a physical scrum.

Miller’s team was coming off a road loss to East Tennessee State that had the Spartans suddenly losing ground in the SoCon race. That loss came a month after UNCG lost a close one to ETSU at home, one that left Miller incensed and convinced that his team wasn’t being allowed to play the way it was built to play.

That would be rugged, defense-first basketball that gets under the skin of opponents and gives officials more control over games than coaches and players.

“We spend our whole game in every huddle and at halftime talking about what goes on defensively," Miller said. “We’re capable of being an elite defensive team. Right now, we aren’t in that category because we’re not consistent for 40 minutes here over the last two or three weeks.”

UNCG has seven games between now and the conference tournament. By then, Miller hopes his team will have earned the right to play the way it wants to play when it comes time to win the league championship on its own terms.

But that’s a long ways off, and Miller knows the Spartans have work to do.

“We try to be unique,” he said. “We certainly have an identity to how we play, and it starts with full-court pressure. We try to make you uncomfortable defensively in the half-court, and we’re trying to play with some pace. That’s what we want our identity to be, and we’re going to try to impose that will on every game we play.”

UNCG should win its next few games, and it has SoCon contenders Wofford and Furman at home in late February. Now is the time to get some traction. Miller knows that, but he also thinks his team isn’t playing as well as it’s capable.

“We’ve got to get better,” he said. “We’ve got to play better. You can sit here and make excuses about injuries and illness, and it hasn’t been easy to find consistency in lineups, because every week we’ve been dealing with something. But you look around and everybody in college basketball has that. The point that I see right now is we’re not playing well enough. So instead of trying to figure out why, we’re going to spend our time trying to get better. I’m not worried about the conference tournament and I’m not worried about the next five games. I’m worried about Friday in practice.”

That might not come as good news to his players or to rest of the league. UNCG is no fun to play. And by the end of the season, or the start of the Southern Conference Tournament, you get the impression that Miller’s not going to be in a good mood if his team isn’t playing better and the rest of the SoCon isn’t going to be in a good mood if it is.

Wes Miller basketball is an acquired taste.

It’s not for everybody.

Contact Ed Hardin at 336-373-7069, and follow @Ed_Hardin on Twitter.

