Among the many odd developments occurring during the pandemic is one that has about half the folks in North Carolina scratching their heads and the other half in a state of shocked excitement.
The Tar Heels are suddenly a football power.
If the latest national ranking are any indication (and they can be deeply flawed in some cases), UNC has a top-five recruiting class.
Mack Brown spoke in a Zoom meeting with a group of journalists this afternoon, and when asked about Carolina’s current recruiting situation, he said there’s a simple explanation.
“We’re the cool place to be,” he said.
The fact is, UNC has assembled a 14-player class of rising high school seniors that is ranked ahead of, in order, Clemson, Southern Cal, Florida, Notre Dame and Michigan, a list that also includes LSU, Texas, Penn State, Georgia and Alabama.
What in the world is going on here?
Brown has been back in Chapel Hill for one season after working for ESPN for a few years. His national title at Texas was 15 years ago, and he’d been away from North Carolina for 22 years.
And in one season, he’s come home to a state suddenly brimming with top-level high school talent and currently hauling them in like nothing we’ve ever seen before. And the fact that he’s doing it in a state with any number of rivals for those players, doing it in a state annually raided by out-of-state power programs and doing it in a pandemic, this is nothing short of amazing.
“People have asked, we’ve recruited so well, do we think it’s because the pandemic helped us because we’ve got a lot of guys close to home, 13 of our 14 commitments are close to home, I don’t think so,” Brown said. “I think it’s about 50-50 with the pandemic for us because most of the guys that we’ve committed, or all of them really, have already been on campus. We had a relationship with them. We’d been recruiting them for a year. I feel like we would’ve gotten them all anyway.”
He said Carolina lost a few because they’d not been to UNC yet and couldn’t wait any longer.
“It hasn’t helped us in my estimation,” he said.
If anything, Brown said, it’s forced him and his coaches to embrace the concept of virtual recruiting.
“The players have obviously been home more,” he said. “Their parents have been home more. So it’s been easy to get ahold of them. They can call you. They can text you, so I’m probably having more conversations with parents and recruits than I normally would’ve than when they were coming to campus.”
But there’s a lot more to it than virtual reality or an awakening of a program long thought of a sleeping giant. For whatever reason, there’s a lot of talent in North Carolina this year.
Ten four-star players have said they're going to UNC, including nine from North Carolina. That coincides with UNC’s approach to recruiting players who want to play for North Carolina and not chasing players looking for brighter lights and bigger programs.
The day Brown was rehired at UNC, he had coaches out meeting North Carolina high school coaches, rebuilding relationships that had been lost under Larry Fedora.
All those factors seem to have come together at the exact time. This isn’t just players who want to play for Brown; they really don't know who he is. This is like basketball recruiting, where one player announces for a school and then others see that and want to go, too.
“When you get good players that like it, other good players want to come with them,” he said.
He called it a “snowball effect.”
“Right now, in a lot of recruit’s eyes, we’re the cool place to be,” Brown said. “One of our opponents laughed at me the other day saying ‘You got ESPN and Michael to throw all this 'Last Dance' stuff out. I said ‘Oh yeah, so we have that much pull that we can get Michael to throw that out during recruiting during a pandemic so we can get it done.’ But we’ve got new facilities, facility upgrades which happened right before the pandemic hit. That helped us. Kids haven’t even seen it yet. We’ve got a chance to be good. We’ve got just about all our coaches coming back. It’s a tremendous academic school. I’ve always thought this place should be good. It’s our responsibility to make sure that we let people realize how cool it is.”
The last time Brown ran into Jordan, he gave him a hard time about providing Jordan Brand shoes to Florida, Oklahoma and Michigan.
“Why didn’t you just give them to us?” Brown asked.
“Why don’t you start winning some games?” Jordan shot back.
That comes next if this is the new reality. North Carolina a college football power? That doesn’t even sound right.
They say nothing will ever be the same once the pandemic ends. But if UNC is really a top-five program, it will be one of the most remarkable effects of country turned upside down.
