The last time we were all together for any kind of sporting event was two months ago inside the Greensboro Coliseum watching Florida State's basketball team warm up for a game it would never play.
Walking away from the truncated ACC Tournament in March felt like walking away from everything we’d ever known. And there was a strong sentiment that things would never be the same again.
That’s an almost certainty now. Two months without sports hasn’t changed the world. That happened on its own. But in these past 60-some days, as old games and sporting events flickered on television like we’re living in the Twilight Zone, we’ve had to face the questions to which all of us still don’t know the answers.
Are we a different people without sports? Do we finally understand the meaning of competition? Were they more than just games?
It’s unlikely we’ll learn anything this weekend when NASCAR roars back to life in Darlington in a 400-mile race without fans. It’s highly doubtful we’ll learn anything from the Phil and Tiger show the following Sunday with the two golfers teaming with Tom Brady and Peyton Manning for four hours of golfing nonsense.
It’s almost as if the past two months have driven us crazy.
Worldwide, we’re seeing baseball start up in South Korea with a team that North Carolina has adopted as its own. Soccer is starting up in Europe. The MLS is looking at a plan to bring all 26 teams to Orlando for a league-wide start. Apparently, all the players would be housed somewhere in Disneyworld.
It gets even more bizarre than that. Jay Williams, who went to Duke, actually suggested the NBA playoffs resume this summer on a cruise ship. He majored in sociology.
Formula 1 will be watching NASCAR’s seven races in 11 days and deciding when it will crank up again. One idea floated by some F1 idiot was to bring all the drivers together, give them the virus – yikes! – and let them become immune before starting the season.
We really have lost it.
A lifetime of watching sports up close and personal convinced me long ago that people took them too seriously, godding up players and coaches as deities who have the power to save us all from, what, boredom?
Sports used to be what united us, but like everything else, they now divide us into groups who can’t appreciate the games or the opponents because we all have jerseys now and we all think we know these people.
We don’t.
Even the universally recognized Michael Jordan is merely human, as we’ve seen as “The Last Dance” has played out over the last few weeks.
Here in North Carolina, we found out Tuesday that a University of Washington COVID-19 model projects more than 4,400 of us will die by August; just short of 600 deaths had been reported as of Wednesday.
And yet we’re discussing whether to play Little League or have summer football workouts as we ease back into “normalcy,” whatever that is.
Two months without sports has left us all Abby Normal, wandering around grumbling about masks and social distancing while praying for baseball and Bowman Gray.
We’ll get there eventually. Probably. But will we be the same people?
Probably not.
I make my living watching sports. Yeah, I know, tough job. But these two months without games haven’t bothered me in the least. I miss sportswriters. That’s it.
I’m not going to Darlington. My wife won’t let me.
Besides, next week is my birthday. I’m getting a boat.
See y’all in August.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.