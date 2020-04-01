So now that we’re all sheltered in place and self-quarantining against COVID-19, can we actually go outside and play?
While city parks close across the state and our options for playing outdoors dwindle, there’s one place that calls us, beckons us to her banks.
The Yadkin.
She begins as a trickle from a tiny spring and ends in a torrent, meandering across county lines, forming borders and valleys and a natural playground that we take for granted.
But the river is in all of us. Quite literally.
Brian Fannon, the river keeper for Yadkin Riverkeeper Inc., said he believes most of the access points are still open. So while many public lakes in the Triad are closing facilities and even the roads leading into the parking lots, the river flows.
You can’t close a river.
“That would be pretty hard,” Fannon said. “It’s open right now, and it’s a good place for social distancing. We don’t have any problems with that down there.”
The long and winding Yadkin has always been a destination for people in northwest North Carolina, from its headwaters in Blowing Rock to where it converges with the Uwharrie and becomes the Pee Dee. On its way to the Atlantic Ocean, it covers 433 miles through 93 municipalities with almost 1.5 million people in its basin.
Here in Forsyth County, where the river forms the western boundary, it has its own history from the early Indian tribes who used it for transportation, trade and a source of food and water, to Revolutionary War battles filled with myth and mystery.
We know its unique path, from East Bend to West Bend and through the Shallow Ford, as the Yadkin runs undammed and uncontrolled the entire length of the county. Those of us who grew up on its shores have tales that sound unbelievable. Most of them are true.
There are cars under the waters and entire bridges that washed away in floods. There are underwater caves and outcroppings that hold massive fish, some the size of men. We’ve caught them, some with our bare hands.
We’ve caught bass, largemouth, smallmouth, white bass, stripers and hybrids. We’ve caught every species of bream known to man, perch and crappie. There are tales of toothed creatures such as muskellunge (true story) and gar, bowfin and North American River Sharks (not true). There are catfish and eels and shiners and chub and carp and shad and pickerel. And we can catch them all, year-round, every day.
In the last days before social distancing, the parking lots at the 421 River Park and at Tanglewood still held several cars and trucks as paddlers in kayaks and canoes slipped into the muddy water and men stood on the banks and fished for whatever and young couples sat on blankets, eating lunch in the sun as the river flowed past.
“We’ve closed some of our lakes and facilities, but the river is open,” said Mike Anderson, the director of Forsyth County Parks and recreation. “We’re following the governor’s orders for social distancing, but the river is open.”
It’s a birdwatcher’s paradise, a wildlife refuge in and of itself, a sportsman’s paradise and a source of drinking water, inspiration and history.
It flows like a liquid highway, carrying nutrients and sediment from the first few feet of the headwaters underneath a parking lot at the Green Park Inn all the way to Winyah Bay in South Carolina. And along the way, it meanders past us, providing sustenance and beauty for anyone and everyone.
“I tell kids this all the time, but if you’re an adult human in the river basin, you are made up of 60 percent water,” Fannon said. “So if you live in the basin and eat and drink in the basin, you are the Yadkin River.”
The river is there for all of us, and it will be there through this crisis and it will be there when we all get through it.
The river is part of the solution, part of the outdoors we all need now and especially in the future.
We are indeed the Yadkin River as it is us.
