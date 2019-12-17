Please purchase a subscription to continue. If you are a current subscriber please click Sign Up or Login to activate your digital access. If not, please click Sign Up to subscribe.
Thank you for reading 13 free articles on our site. You can come back at the end of your 30-day period for another 13 free articles, or you can purchase a subscription and continue to enjoy valuable local news and information. If you need help, please contact our office at 1.844.466.1454 or email us.
GREENSBORO — It’s almost time for A&T’s annual football game in Atlanta. The MEAC champs are headed back to the Celebration Bowl, a game the Aggies appear destined to play year-in and year-out.
No one talks about A&T going to the NCAA playoffs any more. That’s a waste of time and money. The Celebration Bowl pays, and the dividends are about much more than football.
This is a national game, broadcast on ABC. The audience of more than 2.3 million in 2018 exceeded viewership of 13 FBS bowl games, the two FCS semifinals and the FCS national championship, according to Sports Media Watch. The Celebration Bowl is about exposure, not just for the football program but for the band, for the city and the university, from the athletics department to the science and engineering departments.
Sam Washington, once a proponent of playing in the FCS playoffs, now embraces the bowl game, the bowl experience and what it does for the school and the fan base. And he understands the finances of it, too.
“When you go to the playoffs, you lose money,” the A&T coach said. “That’s the reality. We’d have to get to the quarterfinals just to break even.”
The playoffs require travel expenses to uncertain destinations, and the MEAC’s history in the playoffs is not a good one.
The Celebration Bowl seemed tailor-made for A&T, and the Aggies have taken full advantage, missing it only once since its inception in 2015. That season, A&T indeed played in the FCS playoffs, lost to Richmond 39-10 and lost money, too.
This weekend, the Aggies will play in their third straight Celebration Bowl, the fourth in five years. And they’ll bring home a million bucks.
For a school ranked 180th in the country in total revenue in 2018, that’s a lot of money.
But again, it’s not just the money that a Celebration Bowl provides. This is a priceless opportunity for A&T to introduce itself to the country every December. Todd Simmons, the associate vice chancellor for university relations, said the exposure provides growth for enrollment, recognition and even higher academics for the university.
“Anytime you get national exposure for the brand, it increases the interest of folks who want to affiliate with that university, either as students or supporters,” Simmons said. “As we’ve gone to the bowl multiple times, we’ve set records in applications and enrollment and continue to grow as the nation’s largest African American university. It puts us on national television and drives viewers to our websites. It helps all our departments and our research.”
Bowl games have a branding element that regular-season games and even playoff games do not. They’re opportunities for schools to remind people that it’s not just a college that plays football but a football team from, in A&T’s case, a research university with nationally recognized programs in mathematics, engineering, agriculture, environmental sciences, education, technology, business and economics.
“It pays dividends,” Simmons said. “Intercollegiate athletics at their best makes a great front door to the university. Our student-athletes are great representatives of our academic standards.”
Washington said this game has transformed the program, and therefore the school, in part because it rewards players and coaches, provides extra practice time for younger players and exposure for what might be the most successful FCS program in the country, including those in the playoffs.
But in the back of his mind, he wants to know how his team would size up. It’s no coincidence that A&T will play FCS power North Dakota State next year. The Bison have won seven of the last eight FCS national titles.
So now that finals are over and the students have gone home, they’ll load up the buses with the band and invite the entire university to Atlanta for the annual reunion that is the Celebration Bowl.
They head out on Wednesday and come back on Sunday, likely with another trophy and another million bucks. That will be followed by another A&T tradition, which is going through more and more enrollment applications from students near and far.
Some of them play football.
N.C. A&T beats Alcorn State in Celebration Bowl
N.C. A&T beats Alcorn State in Celebration Bowl
N.C. A&T beats Alcorn State in Celebration Bowl
N.C. A&T beats Alcorn State in Celebration Bowl
N.C. A&T beats Alcorn State in Celebration Bowl
N.C. A&T beats Alcorn State in Celebration Bowl
N.C. A&T beats Alcorn State in Celebration Bowl
N.C. A&T beats Alcorn State in Celebration Bowl
N.C. A&T beats Alcorn State in Celebration Bowl
N.C. A&T beats Alcorn State in Celebration Bowl
N.C. A&T beats Alcorn State in Celebration Bowl
N.C. A&T beats Alcorn State in Celebration Bowl
N.C. A&T beats Alcorn State in Celebration Bowl
N.C. A&T beats Alcorn State in Celebration Bowl
N.C. A&T beats Alcorn State in Celebration Bowl
N.C. A&T beats Alcorn State in Celebration Bowl
N.C. A&T beats Alcorn State in Celebration Bowl
N.C. A&T beats Alcorn State in Celebration Bowl
N.C. A&T beats Alcorn State in Celebration Bowl
N.C. A&T beats Alcorn State in Celebration Bowl
N.C. A&T beats Alcorn State in Celebration Bowl
N.C. A&T beats Alcorn State in Celebration Bowl
N.C. A&T beats Alcorn State in Celebration Bowl
N.C. A&T beats Alcorn State in Celebration Bowl
N.C. A&T beats Alcorn State in Celebration Bowl
N.C. A&T beats Alcorn State in Celebration Bowl
N.C. A&T beats Alcorn State in Celebration Bowl
N.C. A&T beats Alcorn State in Celebration Bowl
N.C. A&T beats Alcorn State in Celebration Bowl
N.C. A&T beats Alcorn State in Celebration Bowl
N.C. A&T beats Alcorn State in Celebration Bowl
N.C. A&T beats Alcorn State in Celebration Bowl
N.C. A&T beats Alcorn State in Celebration Bowl
N.C. A&T beats Alcorn State in Celebration Bowl
N.C. A&T beats Alcorn State in Celebration Bowl
N.C. A&T beats Alcorn State in Celebration Bowl
N.C. A&T beats Alcorn State in Celebration Bowl
N.C. A&T beats Alcorn State in Celebration Bowl
N.C. A&T beats Alcorn State in Celebration Bowl
N.C. A&T beats Alcorn State in Celebration Bowl
N.C. A&T beats Alcorn State in Celebration Bowl
N.C. A&T beats Alcorn State in Celebration Bowl
N.C. A&T beats Alcorn State in Celebration Bowl
N.C. A&T beats Alcorn State in Celebration Bowl
N.C. A&T beats Alcorn State in Celebration Bowl
N.C. A&T beats Alcorn State in Celebration Bowl
N.C. A&T beats Alcorn State in Celebration Bowl
N.C. A&T beats Alcorn State in Celebration Bowl
N.C. A&T beats Alcorn State in Celebration Bowl
N.C. A&T beats Alcorn State in Celebration Bowl
N.C. A&T beats Alcorn State in Celebration Bowl
N.C. A&T beats Alcorn State in Celebration Bowl
N.C. A&T beats Alcorn State in Celebration Bowl
N.C. A&T beats Alcorn State in Celebration Bowl
N.C. A&T beats Alcorn State in Celebration Bowl
N.C. A&T beats Alcorn State in Celebration Bowl
N.C. A&T beats Alcorn State in Celebration Bowl
N.C. A&T beats Alcorn State in Celebration Bowl
N.C. A&T beats Alcorn State in Celebration Bowl
N.C. A&T beats Alcorn State in Celebration Bowl
N.C. A&T beats Alcorn State in Celebration Bowl
Contact Ed Hardin at 336-373-7069, and follow @Ed_Hardin on Twitter.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.