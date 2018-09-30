CONCORD - Heartburn Turn and Headache City.
High Point’s Ryan Blaney drove through smoke and sheet metal in a wild finish to a wild race, winning the first Roval 400 on the Charlotte Motor Speedway road course today.
A crazy day that was impossible to follow came down to a crazy evening finish after a series of crashes, lead changes and every flag NASCAR could throw. In the end, we basically saw a red, yellow, green, white, checkered finish.
“No idea,” Blaney said.
Nobody knew what was happening.
He was in third place as he came to the last chicane of the course, a 17-turn nightmare that ultimately lived up to the hype. Far in front of him, Martin Truex and Jimmie Johnson came off the high banks side-by-side on the final lap. Johnson locked up his tires and lost it going for a win to snap a 51-race drought, sliding through the chicane and taking out Truex along the way.
“All I saw was smoke,” Blaney said.
By then, the fans had lost all hope of keeping up with who was running where and who was in the playoffs and who was eliminated. The truth is no one knew. The chaos was just beginning.
Truex ended up sliding into the frontstretch wall where he saw Blaney flash past, then he gunned his wrecked Toyota and ran down Johnson well beyond the start-finish line and spun him out in anger.
He didn’t apologize, though Johnson did.
“I regret doing that,” he said.
The race ended with Johnson, Aric Almirola and Kyle Larson tied for the final two transfer spots. This was a cutoff race, and ultimately Johnson was one of four drivers eliminated from the next round in the playoffs. That didn’t seem to bother him afterward.
“I was going for the win,” he explained.
Everybody was.
The first race at the newly designed road course drew all sorts of attention. The entire week was chaotic with cars crashing in practice and qualifying, NASCAR eventually making the odd decision to alter the backstretch chicane where so many drivers kept slapping the tire barrier forcing team after team to go to backup cars for a race no one had any idea of what to plan for.
When it began, it quickly became apparent that the drivers wanted no part of the roval. They drove single file all day long, clipping off laps and staying out of trouble for the most part. Occasionally, a driver would slide off the course and collect signs and placards, dragging them around the speedway dodging debris and car parts as the day wore on.
It was quite boring for much of the afternoon.
The final laps got slower and slower and drivers lost all grip from tires wearing out and teams insisting they slow down to save fuel. With 15 laps to go, it was apparent that no one was going to have enough fuel to finish.
And then things got stupid. That was how several drivers described it anyway.
Kyle Larson and Brad Keselowski had the fastest cars all day long, and after a late caution they restarted side-by-side and went careening toward the first turn, the corner dubbed “Heartbburn Turn.” Keselowski drove in too hard, lost control of his Ford and drove headlong into the tire barrier.
He brought Larson with him, eventually triggering a huge pileup blocking the entrance to the infield loop. Red flag.
“We were all just stupid," Kyle Busch said. “We all just drove off into a 90-degree wall because we had nothing better to do.”
During the 14 minutes the cars were turned off and stopped on the backstretch, teams did the math and tried to relay to the drivers.
In the end, it came down to who needed to pass whom. Clint Bowyer believed he was ahead of Blaney and asked afterward if he could protest.
Blaney just wanted to get out of Concord.
A lot of people did. But a lot of people will come back, too.
This was an insane idea. It worked, sort of.
Some people left with a hangover, and some people left carrying car parts.
Some of the teams left with their championship hopes in tact. And some left with their seasons basically over.
But everyone left with a headache.