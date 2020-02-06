Please purchase a subscription to continue. If you are a current subscriber please click Sign Up or Login to activate your digital access. If not, please click Sign Up to subscribe.
THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN RALEIGH HAS ISSUED A
* URBAN AND SMALL STREAM FLOOD ADVISORY FOR...
GUILFORD COUNTY IN CENTRAL NORTH CAROLINA...
* UNTIL 230 PM EST.
* AT 1122 AM EST, GAUGE REPORTS INDICATED MANY CREEKS AND STREAMS
NEAR BANKFULL IN GUILFORD COUNTY, ESPECIALLY ALONG NORTH AND SOUTH
BUFFALO CREEKS.
* SOME LOCATIONS THAT WILL EXPERIENCE FLOODING INCLUDE...
GREENSBORO, HIGH POINT, MCLEANSVILLE, SUMMERFIELD, GIBSONVILLE,
STOKESDALE, PLEASANT GARDEN, JAMESTOWN, LAKE GUILFORD MACKINTOSH
MARINA AND FOREST OAKS.
ONE TO TWO INCHES OF RAIN HAVE ALREADY FALLEN, AND AN ADDITIONAL ONE
TO TWO INCHES WILL BE POSSIBLE AS STORMS MOVE INTO THE AREA DURING
THE LATE MORNING AND EARLY AFTERNOON. A FLASH FLOOD WARNING MAY BE
NEEDED.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
TURN AROUND, DON'T DROWN WHEN ENCOUNTERING FLOODED ROADS. MOST FLOOD
DEATHS OCCUR IN VEHICLES.
&&
Weather Alert
TORNADO WATCH 27 REMAINS VALID UNTIL 5 PM EST THIS AFTERNOON FOR
THE FOLLOWING AREAS
IN NORTH CAROLINA THIS WATCH INCLUDES 14 COUNTIES
IN CENTRAL NORTH CAROLINA
ALAMANCE ANSON CHATHAM
DAVIDSON FORSYTH GUILFORD
LEE MONTGOMERY MOORE
ORANGE PERSON RANDOLPH
RICHMOND STANLY
THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF ABERDEEN, ALBEMARLE, ARCHDALE,
ASHEBORO, BURLINGTON, CARRBORO, CARTHAGE, CHAPEL HILL, ELLERBE,
GRAHAM, GREENSBORO, HIGH POINT, HILLSBOROUGH, LEXINGTON, MEBANE,
PINEHURST, PITTSBORO, POLKTON, ROCKINGHAM, ROXBORO, SANFORD,
SILER CITY, SOUTHERN PINES, THOMASVILLE, TROY, WADESBORO,
AND WINSTON-SALEM.
Weather Alert
THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN RALEIGH HAS ISSUED A
* URBAN AND SMALL STREAM FLOOD ADVISORY FOR...
ALAMANCE COUNTY IN CENTRAL NORTH CAROLINA...
FORSYTH COUNTY IN CENTRAL NORTH CAROLINA...
DAVIDSON COUNTY IN CENTRAL NORTH CAROLINA...
RANDOLPH COUNTY IN CENTRAL NORTH CAROLINA...
GUILFORD COUNTY IN CENTRAL NORTH CAROLINA...
WESTERN CHATHAM COUNTY IN CENTRAL NORTH CAROLINA...
* UNTIL 600 PM EST.
* AT 1204 PM EST, DOPPLER RADAR INDICATED HEAVY RAIN DUE TO
THUNDERSTORMS. THIS WILL CAUSE URBAN AND SMALL STREAM FLOODING IN
THE ADVISORY AREA. ONE TO TWO INCHES OF RAIN HAS ALREADY FALLEN,
AND AN ADDITIONAL ONE TO TWO INCHES IS POSSIBLE THIS AFTERNOON.
FLASH FLOOD WARNINGS MAY BE NEEDED.
* SOME LOCATIONS THAT WILL EXPERIENCE FLOODING INCLUDE...
GREENSBORO, WINSTON-SALEM, HIGH POINT, BURLINGTON, ASHEBORO,
LEXINGTON, GRAHAM, RANDLEMAN, SILER CITY AND NORTH CAROLINA ZOO.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
TURN AROUND, DON'T DROWN WHEN ENCOUNTERING FLOODED ROADS. MOST FLOOD
DEATHS OCCUR IN VEHICLES.
&&
Weather Alert
...HEAVY RAIN WILL BRING A GOOD CHANCE OF FLOODING...
.A POWERFUL LOW PRESSURE SYSTEM WILL MOVE THROUGH THE CAROLINAS
AND SOUTHERN MIDDLE ATLANTIC THROUGH TONIGHT. BANDS OF HEAVY
SHOWERS PASSING REPEATEDLY OVER THE SAME AREAS WILL INCREASE THE
RISK FOR FLOODING THROUGH EARLY TONIGHT, ESPECIALLY OVER THE
PIEDMONT.
...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE TONIGHT...
THE FLOOD WATCH CONTINUES FOR
* A PORTION OF CENTRAL NORTH CAROLINA, INCLUDING THE FOLLOWING
AREAS, ALAMANCE, ANSON, CHATHAM, DAVIDSON, DURHAM, FORSYTH,
FRANKLIN, GRANVILLE, GUILFORD, LEE, MONTGOMERY, MOORE, ORANGE,
PERSON, RANDOLPH, RICHMOND, STANLY, VANCE, WAKE, AND WARREN.
* THROUGH LATE EARLY TONIGHT
* A POWERFUL STORM SYSTEM WILL BRING PERIODS OF HEAVY DOWNPOURS
THROUGH EARLY TONIGHT, ESPECIALLY OVER THE PIEDMONT. STORM TOTAL
RAINFALL OF 2 TO 4 INCHES IS EXPECTED IN THIS AREA, WITH THE
HIGHEST TOTALS LIKELY TO BE IN THE TRIAD REGION.
* RAPID RISES ON CREEKS ARE LIKELY, ALONG WITH FLOODING IN LOW
LYING AND POOR DRAINAGE AREAS. FLOODING IS ALSO EXPECTED ON
SOME MAIN STEM RIVERS IN THE PIEDMONT. WET PAVEMENT AND
CONSIDERABLE PONDING OF WATER ON ROADS WILL RAISE THE RISK OF
HYDROPLANING.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A FLOOD WATCH MEANS THERE IS A POTENTIAL FOR FLOODING BASED ON
CURRENT FORECASTS. MONITOR LATER FORECASTS AND BE ALERT FOR
POSSIBLE FLOOD WARNINGS. THOSE LIVING IN AREAS PRONE TO FLOODING
SHOULD BE PREPARED TO TAKE ACTION SHOULD FLOODING DEVELOP.
&&
A&T football fans at the Celebration Bowl in Atlanta in December.
GREENSBORO — Take a deep breath, Aggies. This is a good thing.
N.C. A&T, the largest historically black university in the country, is preparing to leave the MEAC. The decision isn’t so much based on the Aggies outgrowing the league it’s been in since its inception, but that they’ve simply outrun the rest of the conference.
A&T had been considering such a move for some time. But not only did the Aggies want out of the league formed in 1971, they needed a soft place to land.
A&T will join the Big South Conference effective July 1, 2021.
It’s a good fit. The league is somewhat tighter in territory than the MEAC, and it has some potential for new and old rivalries. Hampton, which left the MEAC in 2017, is a Big South member along with North Carolina schools High Point, Campbell, UNC-Asheville and Gardner-Webb. All of the league’s 11 full members are in North Carolina, South Carolina and Virginia.
From a travel standpoint alone, this is a great move. And as hard as it will be to leave behind traditional rivals such as N.C. Central, not to mention A&T’s annual trip to the Celebration Bowl, the new league is partly symbolic of the university’s stated goal of becoming a “transformative” university in research and in athletics.
Chancellor Harold Martin told the school’s faculty last August that such a move would be a sign of growth and success and should be seen as the school’s “aspirations.”
That hope is about to come to fruition.
Yes, it’s going to cost the football program a shot at the $1 million haul the Celebration Bowl has provided in four of the last five years, and so you could be looking at a temporary budget situation that could be problematic.
But A&T would save in travel costs without annual trips to MEAC schools such as Bethune-Cookman and Florida A&M along with trips to Delaware State and the three Maryland schools in the MEAC.
The Aggies could also supplement the budget through scheduling “money-guarantee” games against bigger and richer FBS programs.
In any scenario, this is a game-changer, one that has been debated for years, going back to when former coach Bill Hayes told school officials that they’d lost their minds for considering such a move.
There have been several forays into the decision to leave, studies and mock plans for moving out of the MEAC. And most of those discussions were based on the likely scenario that A&T would be forced to compete as an independent, a school without a league, while wandering and waiting for an opening in some unknown conference.
Hampton’s move to the Big South changed the thinking, both from A&T leaders wary of playing as an independent and from the Big South itself, which has carved out a niche in the region after years of looking for an identity.
The league now enjoys a period of relative tranquility after a long and uneasy time of transition, inviting schools such as UNCG, Davidson, Liberty and Elon, only to watch them move on.
The MEAC, on the other hand, is crumbling as some of its schools deal with financial nightmares.
Now comes the period of uncertainty for A&T. The flagship university of the MEAC and HBCUs nationwide is getting ready to spread its wings and follow its own path, one that will lead to unknown territory outside its historic footprint but also to unrealized potential away from its comfort zone.
Not everyone will be happy about this decision. Change is difficult. A&T fought long and hard to establish its history and traditions within familiar places and among familiar faces.
Now it’s off to the next big thing, not just for football but for a research university with its eyes on a new horizon, breaking out of its East Market Street mold into a regional think tank in fields such as technology, engineering, mathematics, science, business and economics.
A&T isn't the same school it was 10 years ago, even five. And five years from now, we'll look back on this move as inevitable. For now, it's just stunning.
Homecoming: A&T 64, Howard 6
Site
BB&T Stadium, Greensboro
Why the Aggies won
Jah-Maine Martin rushed for 138 yards and scored three touchdowns, and No. 18 N.C. A&T dominated overmatched Howard before a sellout crowd on a sunny day at BB&T Stadium.
The big play
After linebacker Jacob Roberts' fourth-down sack killed a Howard drive, A&T running back Martin took a handoff and ran 55 yards for a touchdown on the next play. Martin's second long TD run of the game pushed A&T's lead to 20-6 with 9:14 left in the first half, and Howard — which held its own in the first quarter — was done.
What it means
Happiness in Aggieland. A&T's ninth consecutive Homecoming victory kept the fan base joyous. Many of the announced sold-out crowd of 21,500 were still waiting in line outside the stadium by the time the Aggies had taken a 10-0 lead in the first quarter. On the field, the Aggies kept pace with fellow MEAC front-runners Bethune-Cookman and South Carolina State. A&T bounced back from a frustrating loss at Florida A&M (which is on NCAA probation, ineligible for a MEAC title and banned from the postseason).
Stars
Howard:QB Quinton Williams 17 carries for 80 yards, 1 TD, 7-for-20 passing, 2 interceptions; DB Aaron Walker 6 tackles.
A&T: RB Martin 7 carries, 138 yards, 3 TDs; QB Kylil Carter 9-for-13 passing for 176 yards, 2 TDs, 28-yard rushing TD; WR Elijah Bell 5 catches for 94 yards, 2 TDs; WR Zach Leslie 4 catches for 120 yards, 1 TD; QB Jalen Fowler 3-for-3 passing, 77 yards, 1 TD (first of his career).
Notable
• Senior wide receiver Bell caught two more touchdown passes, giving him 28 in his career. Already the Aggies' all-time leader in receiving TDs, Bell moved into fifth place on the MEAC's career list.
• Martin has 15 rushing touchdowns this season; 10 have been on runs of longer than 20 yards with seven on runs of 50-plus yards.
• A&T cornerback Chris Moseley, a senior from Northeast Guilford, intercepted two passes.
• Linebacker Roberts finished with a career-high 15 tackles and had three of A&T's six sacks.
• A&T finished with 574 total yards of offense on 56 plays. Howard ran more plays (68) but managed just 173 yards.
• Howard converted on five of seven third downs on its first two possessions. The Bison were 2-for-10 on third down and 0-for-2 on fourth down the rest of the way.
What they're saying
“It’s great to have all the alumni coming back for Homecoming. I saw (Marquell) Cartwright on the sidelines today. He was the first person who reached out to me when I decided to come here, so to put on a little show for him meant a lot to me. ... I’ve got to thank my O-line first of all. Because a lot of times (on the long runs), I don’t get touched by D-linemen or linebackers. You know? Then it’s just me and the defensive backs.” — Jah-Maine Martin, A&T junior running back
“The beauty of this whole thing is we’re still in the race. As far as I’m concerned, we’re still going to win the race. We do have that to look forward to.” — Sam Washington, A&T head coach
N.C. A&T had their homecoming step show at the Greensboro Coliseum in Greensboro, N.C., on Friday, October 25, 2019.
Jeff Mills: A&T gets back on track with Homecoming blowout
GREENSBORO — Homecoming is in the books, the echoes from another blowout victory inside a packed house fading into an iron-gray twilight sky.
And now it’s on to next week in Orangeburg, S.C., to face a far, far tougher opponent in a game that matters a whole lot in No. 18 N.C. A&T’s chase for another MEAC ring, another Celebration Bowl berth.
Jah-Maine Martin rushed for 138 yards and three touchdowns on just seven carries, quarterback Kylil threw two touchdown passes and ran for a third TD, and A&T clobbered hapless Howard 64-6 for the Aggies’ ninth consecutive Homecoming victory at sold-out BB&T Stadium.
A&T has won those nine games by an average margin of 32.4 points.
“It was pretty fun,” A&T freshman linebacker Jacob Roberts said. “This was my first Homecoming. All the guys told me it was going to be pretty lit, and it sure was. … The atmosphere was crazy, man. Crazy. I’m definitely looking forward to next year’s Homecoming already.”
Roberts finished with 15 tackles, six for losses including three sacks for the Aggies (3-1 MEAC, 5-2 overall).
With Florida A&M (5-0, 7-1) on NCAA probation and banned from the postseason, the road remains open for A&T to make a third consecutive Celebration Bowl appearance.
“Coming off that loss (at FAMU) last week, we regrouped,” Roberts said. “... Coach Washington told us, man, just look forward. You’ve got to get past it. We went hard — very hard — this week of practice. We gave all we had. We looked at things last week where we made mistakes, and we fixed it.”
Roberts paused a moment. He was still wearing his cleats, pads and No. 57 uniform 45 minutes after the final play, as if he didn’t want to let this first Homecoming ever end.
“We got closer by taking that loss,” he said in a soft voice. “We’re going to get better every day from now on.”
Four regular-season games remain, two of them against fellow eligible front-runners South Carolina State and Bethune-Cookman.
Those two went head-to-head in Daytona Beach, Fla., late Saturday afternoon. Xxxx won xx-xx.
“We’ll find out here shortly if one of them is better than the other,” A&T coach Sam Washington said in the moments after A&T's game. “But they both have different stuff to offer. … We’ll see how it unfolds before we have a verdict.”
Washington didn’t have long to enjoy his Homecoming, seven days before A&T plays at S.C. State’s Oliver Dawson Stadium at 1:30 p.m. Saturday.
“South Carolina State, that’s a very good football team,” Washington said. “We’ll start preparing for them right away. Absolutely. We’ll be in here (Sunday) beating it. It’ll be a regular day for us. We’ll get started on them, breaking down film, and hopefully can find one or two things we can take advantage of.
“That’s a tough place to play. It absolutely is. But I’ll tell you what, I do believe this: Our best versus their best, we’re better.”
After S.C. State, the Aggies play at Morgan State (1-7), then close out with two home games, Bethune-Cookman then the regular-season finale against improved N.C. Central (3-5).
It’s not an easy road. But it’s navigable, and the Aggies certainly feel better about themselves after healing the wound of the Florida A&M loss with the salve of a Homecoming blowing.
“Given the opportunity, we can learn from that (FAMU) loss,” Washington said “We became a stronger team this week, a better team and more compassionate for each other. Practice was intense. Sometimes you need a little kick in the butt. Perhaps that loss did that for us.
“We played harder. We played better. But there’s still a lot of work to be done yet.”
Contact Ed Hardin at 336-373-7069, and follow @Ed_Hardin on Twitter.
