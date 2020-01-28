Quarterback Dominique Graves of Winston-Salem State loves to throw touchdown passes, and many of those throws are captured by still photographers covering those football games.
Graves, however, also loves being behind the camera shooting live sports such as WSSU basketball.
“It really gives me a rush trying to get that perfect shot with a camera,” said Graves, who has photographed every one of WSSU’s home games this season. “I will continue to take pictures so I can get better. The product of my pictures are getting better and better, so I like that.”
Graves, a sophomore, has a sharp eye with the camera thanks to his father, John, who introduced him to it years ago.
“When I was younger my dad had all kinds of different cameras and I would just pick them up and start using them,” Graves said. “And then later on I started doing it with my phone and it became really fun once I got this serious camera.”
Because Graves was a two-sport star at Eastern Guilford in both football and basketball, he’s pretty good at figuring out where to be on the basketball court. Thanks to Trevin Goodwin, an assistant athletics director at WSSU who gave Graves a photographer pass for games, Graves has been on the court along the baselines working on his hobby at the Gaines Center.
It also doesn’t hurt that Graves played basketball in high school with Jaylen Alston, who is second on the Rams in scoring this season at 13 points per game.
“I know Jaylen’s moves a little bit,” Graves said, “but he’s got a lot of new ones I’m seeing this season.”
Graves has taken some good shots of both the women’s and men’s games in a sport he likes because of the fast pace.
“I can anticipate a little bit with the angles because I played in high school, and I’ve always loved basketball,” Graves said.
During volleyball season, Graves went to a match and took his camera. His plan was to just sit in the stands and shoot photos, but that all changed right before the match.
“It all started with me shooting a volleyball game and it was Senior Night,” Graves said, “and the camera man wasn’t there yet, so I used my camera and actually got some decent shots out of it.”
The luxury for Graves is he owns a professional camera for shooting action, a Canon 5D MarkII with a 70-200 millimeter lens. He has owned it for about two years, and it retails for about $3,500.
Graves also takes plenty of pictures of his girlfriend, Elizabeth Holleman, and has made extra money working graduations over the last three years under the small-business name "Chosen One Photography."
Graves also likes to find football teammates in the stands at basketball games and take their pictures having fun in the student section at the Gaines Center.
The biggest thing for Graves, for now, is having fun with his hobby.
“When you don’t have to do this as a job I think it’s more fun because you can just create things as you go,” Graves said.
At Saturday’s game against Fayetteville State, Graves sent in some of his work to HBCU Gameday, a website geared toward black-college athletics. One of his shots showed Rob Colon staring down a Fayetteville State player near the WSSU student section.
“I like sports photography because there’s always action,” Graves said. “I know when I play football the photographers try to get that great shot during a game and it’s not easy.”
Graves is serious about his time as a photographer at basketball games. He doesn’t spend a half shooting the game, then go sit with his friends in the stands. He focuses the entire game and says getting that experience is what he’s all about.
“I’m just trying to learn as much as I can,” Graves said.
He has enjoyed working so much on taking pictures that he’s considering changing his major from exercise science to mass communications. He also wants to minor in art.
For the meantime, he’ll continue to shoot home games and be right in the middle of the action as the first-place Rams continue toward a possible CIAA Southern Division title. They have won four in a row in the league and are 8-2 in the CIAA heading into Thursday’s home game against Johnson C. Smith.
Graves says he admires how photographers make pictures during such heated moments of either a football or basketball game.
“This is definitely something I’m thinking about for later on in life,” Graves said. “I really like the challenge of it, and each game is different. It’s a lot of fun.”
